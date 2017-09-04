Getty Images

The new Marlins owners plan to slash payroll

By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Marlins fans who were fed up with Jeff Loria and his perceived cheapness were celebrating when news broke that the team was being sold. When they learned that the owners were (a) a deep-pocketed investment banker; and (b) a future Hall of Famer who won five World Series rings while playing for an owner who spent money to win, they were probably ecstatic.

If so, they had better rein in their expectations, because Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter plan to slash payroll. From the Miami Herald:

For those who believe Derek Jeter’s purchase of the Marlins will be a great panacea, here’s one warning:

His group doesn’t appear equipped to spend lavishly on payroll.

In fact, a potential investor who was specifically briefed by the Bruce Sherman/Jeter group this summer said they spoke of a payroll being pulled back from $115 million to potentially as low as $55 million (if Giancarlo Stanton is traded) or $80 million to $85 million if Stanton is retained at $25 million next season.

The lowest Opening Day payroll in baseball this season was that of the Milwaukee Brewers, at $60 million. That’s more than the non-Stanton goal. Only four teams were below the high end of the with-Stanton goal of $85 million. Only three were below $80 million.

Since those briefings to investors, Stanton has gone on a tear, so trading him will probably make fans even grumpier than they might have been. Trading a bunch of other veterans along with him and slashing payroll to the bone won’t make them any happier.

Oh, and one last thing the article mentions: Derek Jeter is demanding a $5 million salary to run baseball operations, mostly to help him recoup his ownership investment and to cover expenses for is commute to Miami from Tampa. This despite the fact that he has as much baseball front office experience as your aunt Tilly. Theo Epstein’s first Cubs contract — which came after winning two World Series rings with Boston and laying the groundwork for a third — paid him $3.7 million. If an owner can’t expect to make his money back from revenue and appreciation of his investment as opposed to extracting an outsized salary, perhaps he shouldn’t be buying a team? Just asking!

Anyway, glad you had a month or so of hope, Marlins fans, but it looks like you’re going to get more of the same from your new owners that you got from your old one.

Major League Baseball continues to ignore Labor Day


By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
Did you see the special jerseys and caps Major League Baseball has rolled out for Labor Day weekend? The ones you can buy at the team store, the proceeds of which will go to help displaced and disabled workers? Hahaha, of course you didn’t, because such uniforms don’t exist for Labor Day like they do for Earth Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Indeed, Labor Day is the only in-season national holiday that gets no commemoration from Major League Baseball whatsoever. Not even a statement from the commissioner honoring labor, organized or otherwise, despite the fact that the past half century of baseball history is inexplicably tied up with organized labor. And despite the fact that the league itself employs thousands, either directly or via its concession and stadium contractors, all of whom have to work today. Some have to come in early, as nine of the day’s fifteen contests are day games, which is unusual for a Monday. Which shows that it’s not that Major League Baseball doesn’t know it’s Labor Day. They’re perfectly aware of how it lends itself to making more money at the gate. They just don’t think it’s worth commemorating much beyond that.

This, of course, is not just Major League Baseball’s failing. It’s a reflection of where we are as a society. While most of you reading this may view my words here as unwelcome political sentiment, the fact remains that the institution of Labor Day itself was a political act, taken by politicians and business owners in order to appease workers they had just murdered and brutalized. What’s more, the obliteration and demonization of the labor movement is one of the most successful political operations of the past 40 years. Organized labor makes up a smaller portion of the workforce than it ever has. Even a great many of the people who do the working in this country have bought in to the notion — propagated by those who profit from labor — that unions are tools of the communists and giving any lip service to the rights of workers is a suspect and even un-American pursuit. Good, secure jobs with good pay and benefits have come to be seen as rare luxuries for which it is rude to ask, let alone expect. What’s worse: many workers themselves have adopted the language of the rich and powerful in this regard, having been convinced that their need to hustle harder than they used to in order to make less in real dollars than they used to is somehow a good thing.

I’m not sure what to do about that, but even if the devaluation of labor is bound to continue, there is no reason why baseball cannot at least commemorate and acknowledge a national holiday devoted to laborers the way in which they acknowledge the environment, the sick and those who have died for our country.  And make no mistake: workers have died for our country too. People die on the job every day and you likely cross a bridge, enter a building or drive on a road that was paid for, in part, by workers’ lives. People have likewise died in the name of worker’s rights and in the name of keeping more people from dying on the job. Beyond all of that, labor built this country. The labor movement has saved lives that would have been lost and has elevated the standard of living of families. Odds are that, whether you accept it or not, labor and workers in your own family allowed you to get where you are now.

But baseball has no plans to mark the occasion apart from scheduling some extra day games. Maybe a special cap or jersey isn’t a big deal and maybe such symbolic gestures wouldn’t make a difference. But our values are revealed in both our substantive and our symbolic gestures. And it’s regrettable that the quintessentially American institution of baseball can’t find time to give even a nod to the men and women who form the figurative foundation of American society and built the literal foundation of America itself.

Javier Baez suffers blurred vision after taking a knee to the eye


By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez took an Ozzie Albies knee to his right eye while diving head first into second base in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves yesterday. He left the game in the third inning due to blurred vision.

Baez was examined at a Chicago hospital afterward. No concussion symptoms were initially reported, and the blurred vision was attributable to eye issues, not brain issues. That could certainly change, however, as sometimes blows to the head can lead to delayed symptoms and diagnosis. Baez was expected to rejoin the team in Pittsburgh on Monday. His status going forward, however, is uncertain.

Baez is hitting .271/.315/.489 with 21 homers and 67 RBI on the year. He’s been playing mostly shortstop of late with Addison Russel on the shelf.