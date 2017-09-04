Martinez slugs 4 homers as Diamondbacks rout Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona’s six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.
Robbie Ray struck out a career high 14 while helping second-place Arizona match the longest winning streak in the majors this season. The last time the D-backs won 11 in a row was June 18-30, 2003.
The Dodgers are still baseball’s best team at 92-45, but they remain mired in a season-worst slump, having dropped four in a row and nine in 10 games.
Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.
MIAMI (AP) Giancarlo Stanton‘s latest home run did some damage – to a television camera.
Stanton hit his major league-leading 53th homer for the Miami Marlins on Monday night, belting a fly ball to right field that dented the housing of a TV camera set up just over the fence.
The cameraman kept working with the dented unit, and eventually the housing was taken off the camera for some repairs.
The irony of the HR was that, by Stanton’s norms, it wasn’t anywhere close to a prodigious shot. According to Statcast, Major League Baseball’s stat-tracking site, the 357-foot home run was actually Stanton’s third-shortest of the season.
Stanton hit the home run off Washington starter A.J. Cole.
Bad news for the Cubs: starter Jake Arrieta left today’s game against the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right hamstring injury.
Arrieta tweaked the hamstring on a pitch. He attempted to throw a warm-up pitch after a visit from the trainer but didn’t even get through his full motion, grimacing and walking off the field gingerly. Before he left, Arrieta allowed three runs over two and a third.
The Cubs will provide an update on his status later, but it’s hard to imagine that the disabled list is not in Arrieta’s future.