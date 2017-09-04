Jake Arrieta leaves with apparent hamstring injury

Bad news for the Cubs: starter Jake Arrieta left today’s game against the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right hamstring injury.

Arrieta tweaked the hamstring on a pitch. He attempted to throw a warm-up pitch after a visit from the trainer but didn’t even get through his full motion, grimacing and walking off the field gingerly. Before he left, Arrieta allowed three runs over two and a third.

The Cubs will provide an update on his status later, but it’s hard to imagine that the disabled list is not in Arrieta’s future.

Follow @craigcalcaterra