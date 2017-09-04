Jake Arrieta leaves with apparent hamstring injury

Bad news for the Cubs: starter Jake Arrieta left today’s game against the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right hamstring injury.
Arrieta tweaked the hamstring on a pitch. He attempted to throw a warm-up pitch after a visit from the trainer but didn’t even get through his full motion, grimacing and walking off the field gingerly. Before he left, Arrieta allowed three runs over two and a third.
The Cubs will provide an update on his status later, but it’s hard to imagine that the disabled list is not in Arrieta’s future.
Last week Mets third baseman David Wright terminated his rehab assignment a couple of days after it began when he experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder. He went back to New York to be examined. The results are in and they are bad: Wright will undergo surgery in New York on Tuesday to repair his right rotator cuff.
Wright has been limited to just 75 games over the past three seasons. He’s under contract through 2020, and is owed a total of $47 million over the final three years of his deal. It’s looking increasingly likely, however, that he will not play much if any of that time. The human body can only take so much.
Two days ago it was announced that Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right-hander Alex Wilson will serve reduced suspensions following their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Yankees last month. Today Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced from four days to three.
Sanchez, you’ll recall got in some punches — some cheap punches, it should be noted — on Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos while they were tied up with other players. That’s not cool, obviously, but the fact that he’ll miss New York’s entire three-game series against the Orioles — a key series given how much the O’s have been surging lately — is pretty hefty punishment for the Yankees.