Yovani Gallardo might have pitched himself out of a starting role

By Ashley VarelaSep 3, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
Mariners’ right-hander Yovani Gallardo could get booted from the rotation this week, according to comments made by club manager Scott Servais on Sunday. Gallardo labored through his start against the Athletics on Saturday, expending 80 pitches in three innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks before getting lifted for Casey Lawrence in the fourth.

The Mariners aren’t exactly flush with starting pitchers, which makes the decision to remove Gallardo from the rotation a bit of a head-scratcher. Felix Hernandez and James Paxton are still laid up on the disabled list and likely won’t return to the mound until mid-September, while the rest of Seattle’s rotation currently ranks second-to-last in the league with a collective 5.03 ERA and 0.9 fWAR over the second half.

Pitching woes and injuries aside, however, the club entered Sunday’s series finale just 3.5 games back of a wild card spot and has a legitimate opportunity to vault over the other three AL contenders and make the postseason this year. In a non-contending season, maybe Servais would give Gallardo and his 5.79 ERA a longer leash, and maybe he wouldn’t. With the playoffs looming and a six-game stretch against the Astros and Angels fast approaching, that’s a risk the team can’t afford to take right now.

Without Gallardo, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News-Tribune speculates that left-hander Marco Gonzales could get the nod for a spot start against the Angels next weekend. Gonzales was officially ousted from the rotation on Friday to make room for Mike Leake, and his 6.20 ERA and 5.4 SO/9 haven’t inspired much confidence during a handful of outings with the team. Like Gallardo, though, Gonzales’ performance on Saturday may have done something to change the Mariners’ minds. He crafted four scoreless innings in relief, punching out five of 13 batters and allowing just two hits as the offense rallied for a late win.

No matter which pitcher the Mariners decide on, they’re already pushing toward a record-breaking number of pitchers used in a single season, with 39. It’ll take more than one successful spot start to improve their standing in the wild card race and much more than that to propel them beyond the first couple rounds of the playoffs.

Watch: Mikie Mahtook lends a helping hand to a Jose Ramirez home run

By Ashley VarelaSep 3, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
Jose Ramirez kicked things off for the Indians in unusual fashion on Sunday, returning a 3-2 fastball from Tigers’ southpaw Chad Bell to give the club a one-run lead in the first inning. The ball traveled an estimated 361 feet, per Statcast’s calculations, but needed an extra push to clear the fence in left field. It bounced twice off the top of the wall before eventually tipping away from the field.

There to lend a helping hand? Tigers’ left fielder Mikie Mahtook, who reached for the ball twice before inadvertently pushing it over the wall — and causing a little frustration in Detroit’s bullpen, too.

Ramirez returned in the third inning with a leadoff double, his 45th of the season, and hustled home to score on a comebacker off of Carlos Santana‘s bat. The Indians currently lead the Tigers 4-1 in the top of the fourth.

Astros activate Carlos Correa from the 10-day disabled list

By Ashley VarelaSep 3, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
It’s been a long road back from the disabled list, but Carlos Correa is finally ready to resume his season. The Astros activated Correa from the 10-day DL in advance of Sunday’s series finale and will equip the shortstop with a special protective pad on his thumb when he takes the field.

Correa, 22, initially jammed his left thumb after sliding headfirst into Tyler Flowers‘ shinguard back in early July. Several weeks later, he aggravated the injury on a bad swing and underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament, totaling 47 days on the disabled list as he worked back to full strength.

Prior to the injury, Correa slashed .320/.400/.566 with 20 home runs and a .966 OPS in 375 PA for the Astros, earning his first All-Star distinction and approaching career-high numbers with 4.1 fWAR. He continued to mash in back-to-back rehab assignments with Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi, going 7-for-24 with a double and five RBI leading up to his activation from the disabled list. There’s no guarantee that Correa will return to MVP-caliber production levels when he steps back into the majors, but the hot-hitting shortstop could help give the Astros the edge they  need to make a long run in the postseason this fall.