Yankees place Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Yankees announced on Sunday that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Pitcher Caleb Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hicks, 27, had to leave Saturday’s game early with the oblique injury. A left oblique kept him out of action between June 26 and August 9. When he’s been healthy, Hicks has been great for the Yankees this season, batting .265/.367/.463 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 342 plate appearances.

Hicks has been splitting time in left field with Brett Gardner and in center with Jacoby Ellsbury, so those two players will play regularly while Hicks is out.

The Yankees enter Sunday’s game against the Red Sox 4.5 games out of first place.

Follow @Baer_Bill