Yankees place Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique

The Yankees announced on Sunday that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Pitcher Caleb Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Hicks, 27, had to leave Saturday’s game early with the oblique injury. A left oblique kept him out of action between June 26 and August 9. When he’s been healthy, Hicks has been great for the Yankees this season, batting .265/.367/.463 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 342 plate appearances.
Hicks has been splitting time in left field with Brett Gardner and in center with Jacoby Ellsbury, so those two players will play regularly while Hicks is out.
The Yankees enter Sunday’s game against the Red Sox 4.5 games out of first place.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy has had a miserable season, the second leg of a five-year, $70 million contract he signed in January 2016. He has the ability to opt out after the 2017 season, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to. The right-hander said, via Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star, “It would be pretty stupid if I did.”
Kennedy, 32, has made 26 starts this season, putting up a 5.37 ERA with a 113/55 K/BB ratio in 135 2/3 innings. As far as his peripherals go, all the good stats are down (e.g. strikeout rate) and all of the bad stats are up (e.g. walk rate, home run rate).
Kennedy said, “I don’t think anybody would want how I’ve been throwing lately. Shoot, I haven’t thought about it. If you’re throwing well, then you start thinking about it. But right now, it doesn’t look too good. You don’t go to the free agent market pitching how I’ve been. No one is going to want that.”
Next season, Kennedy will earn $16 million, then $16.5 million in 2019 and ’20. He will be 35 years old in the final year of his current contract.
Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez became the 13th player ever to accrue five extra-base hits in one game, helping the Tribe beat the Tigers 10-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Indians have now won 11 consecutive games.
Ramirez kicked things off by drilling a solo home run off of Chad Bell in the first inning, though he had some help. He doubled to lead off the third and later scored. He doubled again in the fifth but was stranded on third base. Ramirez smacked a two-run home run in the sixth off of Zac Reininger. He made it five extra-base hits in the eighth when he led off with his third double. Giovanny Urshela pinch-ran for him, ending his afternoon.
According to Baseball Reference, the nine other players to accrue five-plus extra-base hits in one game dating back to 1913 are:
- Kris Bryant (Cubs): June 27, 2016 vs. Reds
- Jackie Bradley, Jr. (Red Sox): August 15, 2015 vs. Mariners
- Josh Hamilton (Rangers): May 8, 2012 vs. Orioles
- Kelly Shoppach (Indians): July 30, 2008 vs. Tigers
- Shawn Green (Dodgers): May 23, 2002 vs. Brewers
- Steve Garvey (Dodgers): August 28, 1977 vs. Cardinals
- Willie Stargell (Pirates): August 1, 1970 vs. Braves
- Joe Adcock (Milwaukee Braves): July 31, 1954 vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
- Lou Boudreau (Indians): July 14, 1946 vs. Red Sox
After Sunday’s performance, Ramirez is hitting .310/.362/.554 with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 558 plate appearances.