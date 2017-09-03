Video: Madison Bumgarner hits his 17th career home run

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner helped his own cause on Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals, blasting his third home run of the season and No. 17 in his career. The no-doubt solo home run came on a 2-0 fastball from Luke Weaver in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at two apiece.
Bumgarner and Carlos Zambrano are the only pitchers to have hit 17 or more home runs in this millennium. Bumgarner has also hit at least three home runs in each of the last four seasons. The last pitcher (min. 80 percent of career games as a pitcher) to have at least four seasons of three-plus homers was Don Drysdale (1958-59, ’61, ’65).
Unfortunately for the Giants, Bumgarner wasn’t as effective on the mound. He gave up five runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. He served up three home runs. Bumgarner now owns a 3.15 ERA with an 86/16 K/BB ratio in 91 1/3 innings.
On Saturday, 1B/OF Cody Bellinger tied a Dodgers rookie record held by Mike Piazza when he hit his 35th home run. He broke the record on Sunday, slugging a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning off of All-Star lefty Brad Hand.
Bellinger finished 2-for-4 on the afternoon. He’s now hitting .272/.352/.614 with the 36 homers, 82 RBI, 74 runs, and nine stolen bases in 440 plate appearances.
Despite Bellinger’s effort, the Dodgers lost 6-4 to the Padres on Sunday. They lost three of four in the series and have lost eight of their last nine games.
The Yankees announced on Sunday that outfielder Aaron Hicks has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Pitcher Caleb Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Hicks, 27, had to leave Saturday’s game early with the oblique injury. A left oblique kept him out of action between June 26 and August 9. When he’s been healthy, Hicks has been great for the Yankees this season, batting .265/.367/.463 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI in 342 plate appearances.
Hicks has been splitting time in left field with Brett Gardner and in center with Jacoby Ellsbury, so those two players will play regularly while Hicks is out.
The Yankees enter Sunday’s game against the Red Sox 4.5 games out of first place.