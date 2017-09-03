Video: Madison Bumgarner hits his 17th career home run

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner helped his own cause on Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals, blasting his third home run of the season and No. 17 in his career. The no-doubt solo home run came on a 2-0 fastball from Luke Weaver in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at two apiece.

Bumgarner and Carlos Zambrano are the only pitchers to have hit 17 or more home runs in this millennium. Bumgarner has also hit at least three home runs in each of the last four seasons. The last pitcher (min. 80 percent of career games as a pitcher) to have at least four seasons of three-plus homers was Don Drysdale (1958-59, ’61, ’65).

Unfortunately for the Giants, Bumgarner wasn’t as effective on the mound. He gave up five runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. He served up three home runs. Bumgarner now owns a 3.15 ERA with an 86/16 K/BB ratio in 91 1/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill