Jose Ramirez racks up five extra-base hits — a very rare feat — in win over Tigers

Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez became the 13th player ever to accrue five extra-base hits in one game, helping the Tribe beat the Tigers 10-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Indians have now won 11 consecutive games.
Ramirez kicked things off by drilling a solo home run off of Chad Bell in the first inning, though he had some help. He doubled to lead off the third and later scored. He doubled again in the fifth but was stranded on third base. Ramirez smacked a two-run home run in the sixth off of Zac Reininger. He made it five extra-base hits in the eighth when he led off with his third double. Giovanny Urshela pinch-ran for him, ending his afternoon.
According to Baseball Reference, the nine other players to accrue five-plus extra-base hits in one game dating back to 1913 are:
- Kris Bryant (Cubs): June 27, 2016 vs. Reds
- Jackie Bradley, Jr. (Red Sox): August 15, 2015 vs. Mariners
- Josh Hamilton (Rangers): May 8, 2012 vs. Orioles
- Kelly Shoppach (Indians): July 30, 2008 vs. Tigers
- Shawn Green (Dodgers): May 23, 2002 vs. Brewers
- Steve Garvey (Dodgers): August 28, 1977 vs. Cardinals
- Willie Stargell (Pirates): August 1, 1970 vs. Braves
- Joe Adcock (Milwaukee Braves): July 31, 1954 vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
- Lou Boudreau (Indians): July 14, 1946 vs. Red Sox
After Sunday’s performance, Ramirez is hitting .310/.362/.554 with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 558 plate appearances.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy has had a miserable season, the second leg of a five-year, $70 million contract he signed in January 2016. He has the ability to opt out after the 2017 season, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to. The right-hander said, via Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star, “It would be pretty stupid if I did.”
Kennedy, 32, has made 26 starts this season, putting up a 5.37 ERA with a 113/55 K/BB ratio in 135 2/3 innings. As far as his peripherals go, all the good stats are down (e.g. strikeout rate) and all of the bad stats are up (e.g. walk rate, home run rate).
Kennedy said, “I don’t think anybody would want how I’ve been throwing lately. Shoot, I haven’t thought about it. If you’re throwing well, then you start thinking about it. But right now, it doesn’t look too good. You don’t go to the free agent market pitching how I’ve been. No one is going to want that.”
Next season, Kennedy will earn $16 million, then $16.5 million in 2019 and ’20. He will be 35 years old in the final year of his current contract.
Mariners’ right-hander Yovani Gallardo could get booted from the rotation this week, according to comments made by club manager Scott Servais on Sunday. Gallardo labored through his start against the Athletics on Saturday, expending 80 pitches in three innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks before getting lifted for Casey Lawrence in the fourth.
The Mariners aren’t exactly flush with starting pitchers, which makes the decision to remove Gallardo from the rotation a bit of a head-scratcher. Felix Hernandez and James Paxton are still laid up on the disabled list and likely won’t return to the mound until mid-September, while the rest of Seattle’s rotation currently ranks second-to-last in the league with a collective 5.03 ERA and 0.9 fWAR over the second half.
Pitching woes and injuries aside, however, the club entered Sunday’s series finale just 3.5 games back of a wild card spot and has a legitimate opportunity to vault over the other three AL contenders and make the postseason this year. In a non-contending season, maybe Servais would give Gallardo and his 5.79 ERA a longer leash, and maybe he wouldn’t. With the playoffs looming and a six-game stretch against the Astros and Angels fast approaching, that’s a risk the team can’t afford to take right now.
Without Gallardo, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News-Tribune speculates that left-hander Marco Gonzales could get the nod for a spot start against the Angels next weekend. Gonzales was officially ousted from the rotation on Friday to make room for Mike Leake, and his 6.20 ERA and 5.4 SO/9 haven’t inspired much confidence during a handful of outings with the team. Like Gallardo, though, Gonzales’ performance on Saturday may have done something to change the Mariners’ minds. He crafted four scoreless innings in relief, punching out five of 13 batters and allowing just two hits as the offense rallied for a late win.
No matter which pitcher the Mariners decide on, they’re already pushing toward a record-breaking number of pitchers used in a single season, with 39. It’ll take more than one successful spot start to improve their standing in the wild card race and much more than that to propel them beyond the first couple rounds of the playoffs.