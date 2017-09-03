Cody Bellinger breaks Dodgers rookie record with 36th home run

On Saturday, 1B/OF Cody Bellinger tied a Dodgers rookie record held by Mike Piazza when he hit his 35th home run. He broke the record on Sunday, slugging a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning off of All-Star lefty Brad Hand.

Bellinger finished 2-for-4 on the afternoon. He’s now hitting .272/.352/.614 with the 36 homers, 82 RBI, 74 runs, and nine stolen bases in 440 plate appearances.

Despite Bellinger’s effort, the Dodgers lost 6-4 to the Padres on Sunday. They lost three of four in the series and have lost eight of their last nine games.

