Watch: Cody Bellinger ties Dodgers’ rookie home run record

Dodgers’ first baseman Cody Bellinger already has a stacked case for NL Rookie of the Year Award, and on Saturday, he padded his resume with a franchise record-tying home run. The blast, a 409-footer off of the Padres’ Clayton Richard in the fourth inning, highlighted the best of the Dodgers’ efforts in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
The home run was Bellinger’s 35th of the season, tying Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza for most rookie dingers in Dodgers’ history. Piazza went on to win NL Rookie of the Year distinctions after hitting the mark in 1993, beating out contenders like Jeff Conine and Chuck Carr by an overwhelming margin.
It’s not difficult to imagine Bellinger running away with the award in similar fashion, especially with fellow slugger Aaron Judge safely established in the American League. The 21-year-old infielder entered Saturday slashing .270/.352/.598 with 79 RBI and a .950 OPS, and no rookie hitter has managed anything close to his production level this season.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, couldn’t capitalize on their rookie’s historic blast. They closed a two-run deficit with a rally in the ninth inning, but failed to push the game to extra innings after Yangervis Solarte mashed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning. They’ll aim for win No. 93 during Game 2 of the doubleheader at 10:10 ET.
Tigers’ designated hitter Victor Martinez is done for the season, the team confirmed Saturday. He’ll undergo chronic ablation surgery to repair the tissue in his heart that is causing an irregular heartbeat. Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday following an episode that required hospitalization. It was his second stint on the DL due to heart issues.
The good news? While heart surgery can’t exactly be classified as a minor procedure, the recovery timetable for this treatment is expected to be relatively short. Comments from team manager Brad Ausmus suggested that Martinez won’t suffer long-term effects from the surgery and doesn’t appear to be contemplating retirement in the near future. He should be eligible to return to the team again in the spring, barring any unforeseen complications.
Martinez, 38, finished his 2017 run with a .255/.324/.372 batting line, 10 home runs and 47 RBI through 435 plate appearances. This is the first major medical issue the veteran slugger has dealt with since undergoing hernia surgery during the 2016 offseason. Per MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the Tigers will place Martinez on the 60-day disabled list on Sunday to clear roster space for right-handed prospect Artie Lewicki.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right-hander Alex Wilson will serve reduced suspensions following their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Yankees last month. Both suspensions were shortened by one game and are set to begin on Saturday, when the Tigers host the Indians for the remainder of their four-game series this weekend.
Cabrera was suspended and fined for seven games after he instigated the brawl by shoving Yankees’ catcher Austin Romine. He’ll serve a six-game suspension instead, and should be eligible to rejoin the team by the time they hit the road in Toronto next Saturday.
Wilson’s original four-game suspension has been reduced to three games. He didn’t jump into the initial fray between the two sides, but was ejected alongside Detroit manager Brad Ausmus after intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier in the eighth inning. He’ll be available for the Tigers again on Wednesday as they finish off a three-game series against the Royals.
Ausmus will still serve his automatic one-game suspension, since warnings were in place when Wilson threw at Frazier. Bench coach Gene Lamont is scheduled to step in as acting manager during Saturday’s game against the Indians.