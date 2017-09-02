Mike Moustakas ties Royals’ single-season home run record

Royals’ slugger Mike Moustakas belted home run No. 36 on Friday night, hitting a franchise record for most single-season homers since 28-year-old first baseman Steve Balboni reached the mark in 1985.
The record-tying dinger arrived in the third inning of Friday’s 7-6 squeaker over the Twins, beefing up the Royal’s five-run spread and giving them a two-run advantage Minnesota couldn’t quite shake. With two outs and two on, Moustakas muscled a 2-2 pitch from Dillon Gee, sending it an estimated 368 feet to right field, where it ricocheted off the railing and bounced back onto the field.
It’s been a banner year for the 28-year-old, who earned his second All-Star distinction and touted a .275/.313/.542 batting line and 35 home runs heading into Friday’s win. He went 1-for-4 against the Twins, putting up three RBI and collecting one strikeout in addition to his historic homer. The rest of the Royals, meanwhile, combined for another four runs, giving them just enough of an edge while Kelvin Herrera and Scott Alexander worked to shut down the Twins’ last-minute rally in the ninth.
Tigers’ designated hitter Victor Martinez is done for the season, the team confirmed Saturday. He’ll undergo chronic ablation surgery to repair the tissue in his heart that is causing an irregular heartbeat. Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday following an episode that required hospitalization. It was his second stint on the DL due to heart issues.
The good news? While heart surgery can’t exactly be classified as a minor procedure, the recovery timetable for this treatment is expected to be relatively short. Comments from team manager Brad Ausmus suggested that Martinez won’t suffer long-term effects from the surgery and doesn’t appear to be contemplating retirement in the near future. He should be eligible to return to the team again in the spring, barring any unforeseen complications.
Martinez, 38, finished his 2017 run with a .255/.324/.372 batting line, 10 home runs and 47 RBI through 435 plate appearances. This is the first major medical issue the veteran slugger has dealt with since undergoing hernia surgery during the 2016 offseason. Per MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the Tigers will place Martinez on the 60-day disabled list on Sunday to clear roster space for right-handed prospect Artie Lewicki.
Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right-hander Alex Wilson will serve reduced suspensions following their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Yankees last month. Both suspensions were shortened by one game and are set to begin on Saturday, when the Tigers host the Indians for the remainder of their four-game series this weekend.
Cabrera was suspended and fined for seven games after he instigated the brawl by shoving Yankees’ catcher Austin Romine. He’ll serve a six-game suspension instead, and should be eligible to rejoin the team by the time they hit the road in Toronto next Saturday.
Wilson’s original four-game suspension has been reduced to three games. He didn’t jump into the initial fray between the two sides, but was ejected alongside Detroit manager Brad Ausmus after intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier in the eighth inning. He’ll be available for the Tigers again on Wednesday as they finish off a three-game series against the Royals.
Ausmus will still serve his automatic one-game suspension, since warnings were in place when Wilson threw at Frazier. Bench coach Gene Lamont is scheduled to step in as acting manager during Saturday’s game against the Indians.