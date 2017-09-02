Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson receive reduced suspensions after brawl

Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right-hander Alex Wilson will serve reduced suspensions following their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Yankees last month. Both suspensions were shortened by one game and are set to begin on Saturday, when the Tigers host the Indians for the remainder of their four-game series this weekend.

Cabrera was suspended and fined for seven games after he instigated the brawl by shoving Yankees’ catcher Austin Romine. He’ll serve a six-game suspension instead, and should be eligible to rejoin the team by the time they hit the road in Toronto next Saturday.

Wilson’s original four-game suspension has been reduced to three games. He didn’t jump into the initial fray between the two sides, but was ejected alongside Detroit manager Brad Ausmus after intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier in the eighth inning. He’ll be available for the Tigers again on Wednesday as they finish off a three-game series against the Royals.

Ausmus will still serve his automatic one-game suspension, since warnings were in place when Wilson threw at Frazier. Bench coach Gene Lamont is scheduled to step in as acting manager during Saturday’s game against the Indians.

Follow @wcoastfangirl