Miguel Cabrera, Alex Wilson receive reduced suspensions after brawl

Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera and right-hander Alex Wilson will serve reduced suspensions following their involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Yankees last month. Both suspensions were shortened by one game and are set to begin on Saturday, when the Tigers host the Indians for the remainder of their four-game series this weekend.
Cabrera was suspended and fined for seven games after he instigated the brawl by shoving Yankees’ catcher Austin Romine. He’ll serve a six-game suspension instead, and should be eligible to rejoin the team by the time they hit the road in Toronto next Saturday.
Wilson’s original four-game suspension has been reduced to three games. He didn’t jump into the initial fray between the two sides, but was ejected alongside Detroit manager Brad Ausmus after intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier in the eighth inning. He’ll be available for the Tigers again on Wednesday as they finish off a three-game series against the Royals.
Ausmus will still serve his automatic one-game suspension, since warnings were in place when Wilson threw at Frazier. Bench coach Gene Lamont is scheduled to step in as acting manager during Saturday’s game against the Indians.
Tigers’ designated hitter Victor Martinez is done for the season, the team confirmed Saturday. He’ll undergo chronic ablation surgery to repair the tissue in his heart that is causing an irregular heartbeat. Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Sunday following an episode that required hospitalization. It was his second stint on the DL due to heart issues.
The good news? While heart surgery can’t exactly be classified as a minor procedure, the recovery timetable for this treatment is expected to be relatively short. Comments from team manager Brad Ausmus suggested that Martinez won’t suffer long-term effects from the surgery and doesn’t appear to be contemplating retirement in the near future. He should be eligible to return to the team again in the spring, barring any unforeseen complications.
Martinez, 38, finished his 2017 run with a .255/.324/.372 batting line, 10 home runs and 47 RBI through 435 plate appearances. This is the first major medical issue the veteran slugger has dealt with since undergoing hernia surgery during the 2016 offseason. Per MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the Tigers will place Martinez on the 60-day disabled list on Sunday to clear roster space for right-handed prospect Artie Lewicki.
Mets’ outfielder Michael Conforto is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery next week, reports MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. Conforto was placed on the disabled list last Friday after sustaining a posterior capsule tear and dislocation in his left shoulder. The club doesn’t appear to have a confirmed timetable for his recovery just yet, but comments from assistant general manager John Ricco indicate that he’ll be sidelined for several months.
Conforto, 24, was in the middle of his first career All-Star run with the Mets this season, slashing .279/.384/.555 with a team-leading 27 home runs and .939 OPS through 440 PA. He was expected to be a cornerstone of the Mets’ outfield next year, especially in the absence of Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around.
That could jeopardize the club’s outfield situation as they look toward 2018, even with fellow outfielder and DL victim Yoenis Cespedes scheduled to make a full recovery this offseason. Nori Aoki, Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo will undoubtedly see considerable playing time as the regular season draws to a close, but the Mets will likely start looking for external reinforcements if Conforto’s rehab takes longer than anticipated.