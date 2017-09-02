Freddie Freeman is losing strength in his wrist

“I’ve got nothing left, really,” Freddie Freeman told reporters following the Braves’ 14-12 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Freeman went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and RBI double, but consider his extra-base efforts a rare silver lining. His left wrist has been bothering him since he fractured it on a hit-by-pitch back in May, and even after a lengthy stint on the disabled list, he appears to be losing strength at an alarming rate. “It feels like I’m swinging a wet newspaper,” he added.
It’s unclear how the Braves will proceed with their infielder, but it doesn’t look good for the remainder of Freeman’s season with the club. Despite continued efforts to build up strength in his wrist, his bat speed is “absolutely gone,” and with it, his power numbers against left-handed pitchers. Over 102 plate appearances against lefties, Freeman carries a .250/.343/.477 batting line and just five home runs, making Saturday’s two-run shot off of Chicago left-hander Jon Lester all the more impressive.
Overall, however, the 27-year-old has posted remarkable numbers in 2017, especially given the 47 days he missed due to injury. He slashed .311/.409/.602 with 23 home runs and a 1.011 OPS in 391 PA leading up to the loss this weekend, and while his 3.7 fWAR isn’t close to the career 6.1 mark he set in 2016, it’s enough to make him the most valuable hitter on the Braves’ roster this season. It’s clear that Freeman isn’t leaving anything on the field, but if the club expects a return to an MVP-level production rate in 2018, it might be time to try a more conservative approach while he works his way back up to full strength.
Pirates’ second baseman Josh Harrison was removed from Saturday’s game after taking a 96 MPH fastball to his left hand. The pitch, a wayward 0-2 ball from Reds’ right-hander Tyler Mahle, appeared to strike Harrison somewhere on his left wrist/hand area and prompted an immediate visit from a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle.
Harrison was able to finish the remainder of the fifth inning with little trouble, but was replaced by Sean Rodriguez to start the sixth. The exact nature of the injury has yet to be revealed, though it appears to be more serious than the routine swelling and soreness caused by a hit-by-pitch. Per Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Harrison received treatment after getting pulled from the game and is expected to meet with an orthopedic hand specialist as well.
Prior to the incident, Harrison went 0-for-1 with a fly out. The Pirates rebounded in the seventh inning, finally breaking a scoreless tie with Starling Marte‘s RBI single. A three-run homer from Jordan Luplow — his first big league hit of any variety — and an RBI force out from Marte gave the club a five-run boost in the eighth, just enough to cement their 64th win of the year.
Dodgers’ first baseman Cody Bellinger already has a stacked case for NL Rookie of the Year Award, and on Saturday, he padded his resume with a franchise record-tying home run. The blast, a 409-footer off of the Padres’ Clayton Richard in the fourth inning, highlighted the best of the Dodgers’ efforts in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
The home run was Bellinger’s 35th of the season, tying Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza for most rookie dingers in Dodgers’ history. Piazza went on to win NL Rookie of the Year distinctions after hitting the mark in 1993, beating out contenders like Jeff Conine and Chuck Carr by an overwhelming margin.
It’s not difficult to imagine Bellinger running away with the award in similar fashion, especially with fellow slugger Aaron Judge safely established in the American League. The 21-year-old infielder entered Saturday slashing .270/.352/.598 with 79 RBI and a .950 OPS, and no rookie hitter has managed anything close to his production level this season.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, couldn’t capitalize on their rookie’s historic blast. They closed a two-run deficit with a rally in the ninth inning, but failed to push the game to extra innings after Yangervis Solarte mashed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning. They’ll aim for win No. 93 during Game 2 of the doubleheader at 10:10 ET.