White Sox trade Miguel Gonzalez to the Rangers

By Craig CalcaterraSep 1, 2017, 5:20 AM EDT
It’s not as big a deal as the Astros trading for Justin Verlander, but the Texas Rangers have boosted their rotation a bit by acquiring right-handed starter Miguel Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox for a minor league infielder.

Gonzalez is 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts this season but he’s pitched pretty well of late, going 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in last five starts. His last start game just yesterday, when he got a no-decision, allowing three runs over six innings in the White Sox’s 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

The Rangers, who are four games back for the second Wild Card spot with 29 games left to play, sent minor league infielder Ti’Quan Forbes to Chicago. They made room on their 40-man roster when right-hander Anthony Bass was designated for assignment.

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraSep 1, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Yankees 6, Red Sox 2: Gary Sanchez homered and singled in a run and Greg Bird hit a three-run homer as the Yankees took the first game in a critical four-game set with the Red Sox. That backed CC Sabathia who was solid, allowing one run on four hits in six innings. He was less solid in his reaction to Eduardo Nunez, who attempted to bunt for a hit in the first inning. It’s not a dumb play given that Sabathia has a bad knee and may struggle to field his position. And, in fact, Nunez reached when Sabathia threw the ball away. Sabathia didn’t like it, though:

“Just kind of weak to me. It is what it is. It shows what they got over there,” Sabathia said. “It just gets you fired up. It makes you want to beat them. Obviously, I want to win every time I go out there, but even more so after that.”

Sabathia walked his next two batters. After getting consecutive strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam , he shouted in the direction of Boston’s dugout.

He said the Red Sox show him “too much respect.”

“Swing the bat,” the veteran pitcher said.

Only in baseball would such a thing be considered an issue of “respect” or “class” or whatever Sabathia is getting at here. In any other sport it’d just be assumed to be good strategy. Cornerback gimpy? Of COURSE the quarterback is gonna pick on him. Goalie have a weak glove hand? Of course the other team is gonna shoot to his glove hand side. They’re in it to win it, it’s not dirty and it’s not a matter of respect. In baseball, though it’s a thing. Whatever Sabathia needs to motivate himself, fine, but after reading those words I rolled my eyes so hard that I injured myself. Calcaterra: 10-day disabled list (eyes).

Blue Jays 11, Orioles 8: Kendrys Morales hit three homers and drove in seven. He shouldn’t have disrespected the ball like that. Yet he did, hitting a two-run homer in the third, an RBI single in the fifth, a three-run shot in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth. This after the Jays fell behind 3-0 and 5-2 early. Big night.

Twins 5, White Sox 4: Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in a tied game in the bottom of the ninth inning. That’s a walkoff plunk, babies. The plunk followed Eddie Rosario tying the game up at four with a ninth inning RBI single. It was the Twins’ first game-ending HBP since Paul Molitor was plunked in the 10th at the Metrodome in 1996 to beat Kansas City. So you have to assume he drew that play up between innings saying “This’ll work, fellas. Been waitin’ for a chance to unleash this one.”

Astros 5, Rangers 1Jose Altuve homered, Josh Reddick hit an RBI single and the Astros’ bullpen pitched four and a third scoreless innings as Houston salvages one in their series-in-exile. Now they return to Houston and their homes and families. And they get to meet their new friend, Justin Verlander.

Reds 7, Mets 2Scooter Gennett drove in three runs with a homer and a double. Joey Votto hit a homer, but that wasn’t his best play of the day:

The young fan is Walter Herbet. He’s six and he met Votto last week via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Nice move, Joey. Get well, Walter.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 1: Five straight losses for the Dodgers, who have apparently decided to get their annual skid in now instead of during the NLCS. Smart! Chris Iannetta and A.J. Pollock homered. Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice and drove in two. Gregor Blanco had three hits, two of them doubles, drove in a run and scored twice. Old friend Zack Greinke allowed one run over six innings. The Dbacks have won nine of 10.

Phillies 3, Marlins 2: Phillies starter Ben Lively allowed two runs over six innings and (all together now) helped his own cause by hitting a two-run single to give Philly a 3-1 lead which they’d not relinquish. Not a bad day. Know who did have a bad day? Giancarlo Stanton. He was 0-for-5, struck out twice, failed to get the ball out of the infield and flied out in the ninth with two men on base and the Marlins trailing by one. Still, by other measures, he had a better day than all of us.

Cubs 6, Braves 2: The Cubs win their fourth in a row as Kyle Hendricks allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five and walking three in six and two-thirds. Jon Jay had four hits and Kris Bryant homered.

Brewers 6, Nationals 3: The Brewers keep pace. Jonathan Villar went 3-for-5 and homered and Zack Davies allowed two runs over seven to give him his 16th win on the year, tying him for the league lead with Greinke.

Cardinals 5, Giants 2: Michael Wacha allowed one run over six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and Tommy Pham drove in two via a single and a bases loaded HBP. The highlight — lowlight? — of the game, however, was a blown replay call which overturned a ninth inning homer from Brandon Crawford:

If a ball hits that green metal overhang in AT&T Park, it’s a homer. If it hits the foul pole, it’s a homer. If it lands in the stands, it’s a homer. On what planet was one of those three things NOT going to happen if the fan hadn’t grabbed it? The umps on the field got this one right. The replay officials overturned it, I suspect because they messed up the ground rules in San Francisco and incorrectly assumed that the green metal was a double. It probably didn’t cost the Giants the game — and at this point no game truly matter for the Giants — but that’s just poor.

Tigers trade Justin Verlander to the Astros

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2017, 12:22 AM EDT
Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that the Tigers and Astros agreed to a trade involving starter Justin Verlander. This comes after a rash of uncertainty around midnight ET in which it appeared Verlander had been traded, then wasn’t, and then there was a lot of confusion as to why the deal fell through.

The Tigers will receive pitching prospect Franklin Perez, outfield prospect Daz Cameron, and catcher Jake Rogers from the Astros, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Adding Verlander is a big deal for the Astros, who are basically guaranteed to win the AL West barring a collapse of epic proportions. Verlander will fortify a playoff rotation behind Dallas Keuchel, making the Astros significantly more fearsome in October.

Verlander, 34, has a 3.82 ERA and a 176/67 K/BB ratio in 172 innings this season. He’s picked things up particularly lately, posting a 2.31 ERA in his last 11 starts dating back to July 8. The veteran is set to earn $28 million over the next two seasons and has a vesting option for 2020 worth $22 million potentially.

Perez, 19, was the Astros’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, the right-hander has posted a 3.02 ERA with a 78/27 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings.

Cameron, 20, was the Astros’ No. 9 prospect. Taken in the first round (37th overall) in the 2015 draft, Cameron — the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron — has hit .271/.347/.467 with 14 home runs, 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 32 stolen bases in 506 plate appearances with Single-A Quad Cities this season.

Rogers, 22, was the Astros’ No. 11 prospect. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. This season, between Quad Cities and Buies Creek, the backstop-slash-DH has hit .265/.353/.476 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI in 479 PA.