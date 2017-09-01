Report: Tigers trade Justin Verlander to the Astros

Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that the Tigers and Astros agreed to a trade involving starter Justin Verlander. This comes after a rash of uncertainty around midnight ET in which it appeared Verlander had been traded, then wasn’t, and then there was a lot of confusion as to why the deal fell through.

The Tigers will receive pitching prospect Franklin Perez, outfield prospect Daz Cameron, and catcher Jake Rogers from the Astros, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Adding Verlander is a big deal for the Astros, who are basically guaranteed to win the AL West barring a collapse of epic proportions. Verlander will fortify a playoff rotation behind Dallas Keuchel, making the Astros significantly more fearsome in October.

Verlander, 34, has a 3.82 ERA and a 176/67 K/BB ratio in 172 innings this season. He’s picked things up particularly lately, posting a 2.31 ERA in his last 11 starts dating back to July 8. The veteran is set to earn $28 million over the next two seasons and has a vesting option for 2020 worth $22 million potentially.

Perez, 19, was the Astros’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, the right-hander has posted a 3.02 ERA with a 78/27 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings.

Cameron, 20, was the Astros’ No. 9 prospect. Taken in the first round (37th overall) in the 2015 draft, Cameron — the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron — has hit .271/.347/.467 with 14 home runs, 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 32 stolen bases in 506 plate appearances with Single-A Quad Cities this season.

Rogers, 22, was the Astros’ No. 11 prospect. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. This season, between Quad Cities and Buies Creek, the backstop-slash-DH has hit .265/.353/.476 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI in 479 PA.

Follow @Baer_Bill