Report: Tigers trade Justin Verlander to the Astros

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2017, 12:22 AM EDT
Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that the Tigers and Astros agreed to a trade involving starter Justin Verlander. This comes after a rash of uncertainty around midnight ET in which it appeared Verlander had been traded, then wasn’t, and then there was a lot of confusion as to why the deal fell through.

The Tigers will receive pitching prospect Franklin Perez, outfield prospect Daz Cameron, and catcher Jake Rogers from the Astros, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Adding Verlander is a big deal for the Astros, who are basically guaranteed to win the AL West barring a collapse of epic proportions. Verlander will fortify a playoff rotation behind Dallas Keuchel, making the Astros significantly more fearsome in October.

Verlander, 34, has a 3.82 ERA and a 176/67 K/BB ratio in 172 innings this season. He’s picked things up particularly lately, posting a 2.31 ERA in his last 11 starts dating back to July 8. The veteran is set to earn $28 million over the next two seasons and has a vesting option for 2020 worth $22 million potentially.

Perez, 19, was the Astros’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, the right-hander has posted a 3.02 ERA with a 78/27 K/BB ratio in 86 1/3 innings.

Cameron, 20, was the Astros’ No. 9 prospect. Taken in the first round (37th overall) in the 2015 draft, Cameron — the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron — has hit .271/.347/.467 with 14 home runs, 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 32 stolen bases in 506 plate appearances with Single-A Quad Cities this season.

Rogers, 22, was the Astros’ No. 11 prospect. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft. This season, between Quad Cities and Buies Creek, the backstop-slash-DH has hit .265/.353/.476 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI in 479 PA.

Report: Cubs acquire Leonys Martin from the Mariners

By Bill BaerSep 1, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT
The Cubs are set to acquire outfielder Leonys Martin from the Mariners, CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reports. The Mariners’ return is not yet known, but it’s likely cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Martin, 29, has had a really rough season, batting .174/.221/.287 in 122 plate appearances in the majors this season. He’s spent most of his time with Triple-A Tacoma, where he’s been more successful, batting .307/.348/.494 in 385 plate appearances.

With rosters expanding soon, Martin will provide outfield depth down the stretch for the Cubs. If he plays well enough, he could be a consideration for the Cubs’ postseason roster if they make it.

Angels acquire Brandon Phillips from the Braves

By Bill BaerAug 31, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
Update (12:07 AM ET): The deal is official, the Angels announced. The Braves will receive catcher Tony Sanchez in return. The Angels transferred reliever Andrew Bailey to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster for Phillips.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Angels are discussing a potential trade with the Braves involving second baseman Brandon Phillips. Phillips was a late scratch from the Braves’ lineup on Thursday night against the Cubs. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Phillips is deciding whether or not to accept the trade. He has a limited no-trade clause.

The Angels have been plenty active already leading up to the August 31 waiver deadline. The club acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers and sent outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Astros. Adding Phillips would be helping their pursuit of the AL Wild Card. They are 1.5 games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot and two games behind the Yankees for the first. Phillips would need to be added to the Angels’ 40-man roster before midnight in order to become eligible for the postseason.

Phillips, 36, has hit a productive .291/.329/.423 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 499 plate appearances this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $14 million salary for this season and can become a free agent heading into 2018.