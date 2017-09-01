Mark Melancon to be shut down for elbow surgery

Giants’ right-hander Mark Melancon might be shut down from throwing soon, per comments by club manager Bruce Bochy on Friday. The closer is due for elbow surgery to correct an issue that has caused lingering discomfort since the 2012 season. No definite timeline has been put on the procedure just yet, but the recovery period is expected to take six to eight weeks and should give him ample time to work his way back by the start of spring training.
Melancon, 32, resumed his post in the Giants’ bullpen after initial reports of the injury surfaced in mid-August, and finished the month with a 3.95 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 through 27 1/3 innings. He served two stints on the disabled list with a strained pronator muscle in his right forearm, but rebounded in August with six consecutive scoreless outings and five holds to bring his ERA under 4.00.
While it doesn’t look like Melancon’s forearm issues have resurfaced over the last several weeks, the Giants will err on the side of caution as the regular season winds down. Fellow right-hander Sam Dyson assumed the closer role during Melancon’s second trip to the DL and has regularly excelled in the ninth inning spot, posting 12 saves and a 2.22 ERA over 28 1/3 innings for the Giants this year.
On Thursday, Justin Verlander officially said goodbye to a 13-year career with the Tigers. The trade, made in the eleventh hour prior to the August 31 deadline, appears to be a prudent one for both the Tigers and Astros, but it understandably elicited some emotion from the right-hander. “Last night, I was given 45 minutes to make the hardest decision of my life,” Verlander told his Instagram followers in a thank-you video recorded Friday afternoon.
“Firstly, I want to thank everyone here in Detroit, from the front office to all of my teammates, and especially the fans,” Verlander said. “The way you guys have treated me over the last 12 years has been so special to me. Going all the way back to 2006, when this city was in turmoil, I remember the way everybody rallied around our team going to the World Series that year, what it meant to the city, and what a special time [it was] in my life.”
Despite all the warm and friendly feelings toward his former team, the righty doesn’t appear reluctant to hitch his wagon to a contender, even one that’s seen more than its share of struggles on and off the field this summer. “I’m excited to go to Houston,” he continued. “It’s another city in turmoil right now, as everybody knows. I’m excited to give the city something to rally around, something to cheer for and root for, and hopefully we can bring a championship to Houston.”
In the caption to his video, Verlander announced that he would continue to work with the city of Detroit through his foundation, Wins for Warriors, and expand to Houston “effective immediately” in order to aid the relief efforts centered around Hurricane Harvey.
The Tigers have seen a lot of changes in the last couple of days, what with their De-Justification Program and all. Now they may be losing a player they actually want to keep: the Tigers just announced that Michael Fulmer had a recurrence of right elbow ulnar neuritis and, as a result, will go visit Dr. James Andrews.
Fulmer was placed on the disabled list with this malady in early August, missing a couple of starts. Since he came back on August 14 he’s been ineffective, allowing 16 runs — 14 earned — in 24.1 innings in four starts while walking nine and striking out 14. Oh, and he also kicked off a big brawl between the Yankees and the Tigers by hitting Gary Sanchez in retaliation for Sanchez taking him deep.
Last one left in Comerica Park turn the lights off, will ya?