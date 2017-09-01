Getty Images

Justin Verlander bids goodbye to Tigers on Instagram

By Ashley VarelaSep 1, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
On Thursday, Justin Verlander officially said goodbye to a 13-year career with the Tigers. The trade, made in the eleventh hour prior to the August 31 deadline, appears to be a prudent one for both the Tigers and Astros, but it understandably elicited some emotion from the right-hander. “Last night, I was given 45 minutes to make the hardest decision of my life,” Verlander told his Instagram followers in a thank-you video recorded Friday afternoon.

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone here in Detroit, from the front office to all of my teammates, and especially the fans,” Verlander said. “The way you guys have treated me over the last 12 years has been so special to me. Going all the way back to 2006, when this city was in turmoil, I remember the way everybody rallied around our team going to the World Series that year, what it meant to the city, and what a special time [it was] in my life.”

Despite all the warm and friendly feelings toward his former team, the righty doesn’t appear reluctant to hitch his wagon to a contender, even one that’s seen more than its share of struggles on and off the field this summer. “I’m excited to go to Houston,” he continued. “It’s another city in turmoil right now, as everybody knows. I’m excited to give the city something to rally around, something to cheer for and root for, and hopefully we can bring a championship to Houston.”

In the caption to his video, Verlander announced that he would continue to work with the city of Detroit through his foundation, Wins for Warriors, and expand to Houston “effective immediately” in order to aid the relief efforts centered around Hurricane Harvey.

His full video is below:

Michael Fulmer to visit Dr. James Andrews

By Craig CalcaterraSep 1, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
The Tigers have seen a lot of changes in the last couple of days, what with their De-Justification Program and all. Now they may be losing a player they actually want to keep: the Tigers just announced that Michael Fulmer had a recurrence of right elbow ulnar neuritis and, as a result, will go visit Dr. James Andrews.

Fulmer was placed on the disabled list with this malady in early August, missing a couple of starts. Since he came back on August 14 he’s been ineffective, allowing 16 runs — 14 earned — in 24.1 innings in four starts while walking nine and striking out 14. Oh, and he also kicked off a big brawl between the Yankees and the Tigers by hitting Gary Sanchez in retaliation for Sanchez taking him deep.

Last one left in Comerica Park turn the lights off, will ya?

Adrian Beltre will be out a minimum of four weeks

By Craig CalcaterraSep 1, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
Last night Adrian Beltre left the Rangers-Astros game with a strained hamstring after he came up limping on an attempt to field a ground ball. Today he had an MRI and we now know how bad the damage is. Pretty bad: the Rangers just announced that he has a Grade 2 strain, which will put him out of action for a minimum of four weeks.

There are just over four weeks left in the regular season, of course, so unless the Rangers make up the four games separating them from the Twins for the second Wild Card spot — and leapfrog multiple other teams while they’re at it — his season is over. Heck, even if they make the playoffs, it’d be hard to imagine the 38-year-old Beltre making it back in time.

If his season is over, it ends with him hitting .315/.393/.553 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 341 plate appearances.