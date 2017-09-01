Getty Images

Joey Votto homered, then gave his bat and jersey to a six-year-old cancer patient

By Craig Calcaterra Sep 1, 2017
2 Comments

Joey Votto has made headlines in the past for having playful run-ins with fans, shouting down hecklers and the like. But yesterday he did something that was purely heartwarming.

Walter Herbert is six. Last week, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he got to meet Votto. Herbert has continued going to Great American Ballpark and was at the Reds game yesterday, sitting just over the partition from the Reds dugout.

Late in the game Joey Votto hit a homer. When he came back to the dugout he gave Herbert a high-five. And then he gave them a bunch more stuff:

 

If you talk to Reds fans, you learn quickly just how much they love Joey Votto. They don’t love him just for his MVP play.

Good goin’, Joey.

The replay umps robbed Brandon Crawford of a home run last night

Getty Images
By Craig Calcaterra Sep 1, 2017
14 Comments

Last night the San Francisco Giants were trailing the Cardinals by four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Buster Posey reached second base and Brandon Crawford came to bat. Crawford hit a screamer down the right field line that was on its way into the seats, just by the foul pole. A fan reached out and grabbed it with his glove.

Sometimes that’s bad, but here it shouldn’t have mattered because of where the fan caught it: several feet above the green tin overhang in right field. If he had let it drop it was already clearly a homer, either because it would’ve made the seats, hit the foul pole or, most likely, hit that green tin. The umps on the field recognized this and called it a homer.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny challenged the call, however. After a four-minute review, they overturned it, called it a ground rule double and sent Crawford to second base. Watch the play here and ask yourself how in the heck they got this wrong:

If you don’t want to watch all of that, just look here, at the moment he fan catches the ball:

Again: anything on the green is a homer. Hitting the foul pole is a homer. In the seats is a homer. The fan didn’t pull it back fair from the other side of the pole, he’s catching it on the fly and not jerking it back toward him. How this isn’t a homer is beyond me.

I’m generally OK with replay, despite its many problems, but I have no idea how this is not a homer. Especially given that the umps on the field called it one, which would require conclusive evidence that it WASN’T to reach the call the replay officials made.

The Giants season is essentially over at this point, but you still gotta get the calls right. They got boned here.

Apparently it’s “weak” to bunt when CC Sabathia is pitching

Getty Images
By Craig Calcaterra Sep 1, 2017
24 Comments

In the first inning of yesterday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez laid down a bunt. Yankees starter CC Sabathia went to field it, picked it up but threw it away for an error, allowing Nunez to reach base. Two walks later the bases were loaded but then Sabathia bore down, struck out two batters and got out of the inning. He went on to pitch six strong ones and got the win.

After that second strikeout Sabathia was fired up and yelled something at the Sox’ dugout. Which, fine, heat of the moment and all of that. Some four hours later he was still salty about that bunt, though. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Just kind of weak to me. It is what it is. It shows what they got over there,” Sabathia said. “It just gets you fired up. It makes you want to beat them. Obviously, I want to win every time I go out there, but even more so after that.”

Sabathia walked his next two batters. After getting consecutive strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam , he shouted in the direction of Boston’s dugout.

He said the Red Sox show him “too much respect.”

“Swing the bat,” the veteran pitcher said.

He added that he did not care if the Red Sox were upset and that if they take issue with him he’ll gladly fight them. So, yeah.

Sabathia said he was upset about the bunt because he believed the Sox assumed that, as a big guy, he couldn’t field his position. That’s possible, but it’s hard to deny that part of the motivation for it was because Sabathia has a gimpy knee. But either way, who cares? On what planet is it somehow “weak” or “unfair” for an opposing player to lay down a bunt?

If the tables were turned and a Red Sox hitter had an aching shoulder that, while not serious enough to keep him out of the lineup, caused him to have some difficulty getting around on inside pitches, Sabathia would most definitely bust him inside. It’s no different than a quarterback picking on a corner who looks a bit gimpy. If you’re healthy enough to be in the lineup, the opposition can and will assume that you’re healthy enough to play and should not treat you any differently than any other player.

No team is going to win a lot by bunting like crazy, but part of me wants to see Sabathia’s next opponent lay down four or five straight bunts just to get under his skin.