Craig Gentry exits game with middle finger laceration

Orioles’ outfielder Craig Gentry left the fourth inning of Friday’s game against the Blue Jays after sustaining a right middle finger laceration. The club has yet to elaborate on the cause of the injury or release a timeline for Gentry’s return.
The 33-year-old outfielder entered the game in the second inning to relieve starting center fielder Adam Jones, who was tossed after arguing balls and strikes following his swinging strikeout in the first inning. Like Jones, Gentry also struck out in his lone at-bat of the night and was replaced by Joey Rickard in the fourth, who went 0-for-3 against an airtight Toronto defense.
It’s poor timing for Gentry, who finally looked like he had bested a string of injuries dating back through 2011. He has yet to serve a stint on the disabled list this season, and hasn’t sustained any serious hand injuries since fracturing his right hand on an attempted bunt in 2014. He entered Friday’s competition batting .260/.336/.390 with two home runs and a .726 OPS through 116 PA for Baltimore.
The Orioles are currently tied 0-0 with the Blue Jays in the top of the 12th inning.
Royals’ slugger Mike Moustakas belted home run No. 36 on Friday night, hitting a franchise record for most single-season homers since 28-year-old first baseman Steve Balboni reached the mark in 1985.
The record-tying dinger arrived in the third inning of Friday’s 7-6 squeaker over the Twins, beefing up the Royal’s five-run spread and giving them a two-run advantage Minnesota couldn’t quite shake. With two outs and two on, Moustakas muscled a 2-2 pitch from Dillon Gee, sending it an estimated 368 feet to right field, where it ricocheted off the railing and bounced back onto the field.
It’s been a banner year for the 28-year-old, who earned his second All-Star distinction and touted a .275/.313/.542 batting line and 35 home runs heading into Friday’s win. He went 1-for-4 against the Twins, putting up three RBI and collecting one strikeout in addition to his historic homer. The rest of the Royals, meanwhile, combined for another four runs, giving them just enough of an edge while Kelvin Herrera and Scott Alexander worked to shut down the Twins’ last-minute rally in the ninth.
Giants’ right-hander Mark Melancon might be shut down from throwing soon, per comments by club manager Bruce Bochy on Friday. The closer is due for elbow surgery to correct an issue that has caused lingering discomfort since the 2012 season. No definite timeline has been put on the procedure just yet, but the recovery period is expected to take six to eight weeks and should give him ample time to work his way back by the start of spring training.
Melancon, 32, resumed his post in the Giants’ bullpen after initial reports of the injury surfaced in mid-August, and finished the month with a 3.95 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 through 27 1/3 innings. He served two stints on the disabled list with a strained pronator muscle in his right forearm, but rebounded in August with six consecutive scoreless outings and five holds to bring his ERA under 4.00.
While it doesn’t look like Melancon’s forearm issues have resurfaced over the last several weeks, the Giants will err on the side of caution as the regular season winds down. Fellow right-hander Sam Dyson assumed the closer role during Melancon’s second trip to the DL and has regularly excelled in the ninth inning spot, posting 12 saves and a 2.22 ERA over 28 1/3 innings for the Giants this year.