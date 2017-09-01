Craig Gentry exits game with middle finger laceration

Orioles’ outfielder Craig Gentry left the fourth inning of Friday’s game against the Blue Jays after sustaining a right middle finger laceration. The club has yet to elaborate on the cause of the injury or release a timeline for Gentry’s return.

The 33-year-old outfielder entered the game in the second inning to relieve starting center fielder Adam Jones, who was tossed after arguing balls and strikes following his swinging strikeout in the first inning. Like Jones, Gentry also struck out in his lone at-bat of the night and was replaced by Joey Rickard in the fourth, who went 0-for-3 against an airtight Toronto defense.

It’s poor timing for Gentry, who finally looked like he had bested a string of injuries dating back through 2011. He has yet to serve a stint on the disabled list this season, and hasn’t sustained any serious hand injuries since fracturing his right hand on an attempted bunt in 2014. He entered Friday’s competition batting .260/.336/.390 with two home runs and a .726 OPS through 116 PA for Baltimore.

The Orioles are currently tied 0-0 with the Blue Jays in the top of the 12th inning.

Follow @wcoastfangirl