Micah Johnson read on Twitter that he was designated for assignment. He wasn’t.

Today the Braves, like a lot of teams, made a series of roster moves in order to shift players around and/or make room on the 40-man roster. One of the moves they announced was their designation of 26-year-old infielder Micah Johnson for assignment.
That, in and of itself, would not really a big deal. Johnson has only played in four big league games this year and has only had four plate appearances. He’s hit well in the minors, but it’s not like he was forcing himself into the Braves future plans. He’s a nice guy, it seems, but baseball is a business and sometimes players get cut.
The only problem? The Braves didn’t actually designate him for assignment, even though they announced that they did. They chalked it up to “internal confusion,” resulting from club officials talking about DFA’ing Johnson but ultimately deciding against it. The confusion led to a bit of awkwardness when Johnson himself learned of the alleged DFA via Twitter:
A few minutes ago the Braves retracted the DFA:
That has to make Johnson feel a bit better. But only a bit, I’d assume. I mean, imagine if your boss said “No, we’re not firing you. We only discussed it so seriously that one person left the room with the impression in his head that we were firing you and said so via a press release.” It certainly wouldn’t make you want to bring in some new knickknacks for your credenza.
Joey Votto has made headlines in the past for having playful run-ins with fans, shouting down hecklers and the like. But yesterday he did something that was purely heartwarming.
Walter Herbert is six. Last week, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he got to meet Votto. Herbert has continued going to Great American Ballpark and was at the Reds game yesterday, sitting just over the partition from the Reds dugout.
Late in the game Joey Votto hit a homer. When he came back to the dugout he gave Herbert a high-five. And then he gave them a bunch more stuff:
If you talk to Reds fans, you learn quickly just how much they love Joey Votto. They don’t love him just for his MVP play.
Good goin’, Joey.
Last night the San Francisco Giants were trailing the Cardinals by four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Buster Posey reached second base and Brandon Crawford came to bat. Crawford hit a screamer down the right field line that was on its way into the seats, just by the foul pole. A fan reached out and grabbed it with his glove.
Sometimes that’s bad, but here it shouldn’t have mattered because of where the fan caught it: several feet above the green tin overhang in right field. If he had let it drop it was already clearly a homer, either because it would’ve made the seats, hit the foul pole or, most likely, hit that green tin. The umps on the field recognized this and called it a homer.
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny challenged the call, however. After a four-minute review, they overturned it, called it a ground rule double and sent Crawford to second base. Watch the play here and ask yourself how in the heck they got this wrong:
If you don’t want to watch all of that, just look here, at the moment he fan catches the ball:
Again: anything on the green is a homer. Hitting the foul pole is a homer. In the seats is a homer. The fan didn’t pull it back fair from the other side of the pole, he’s catching it on the fly and not jerking it back toward him. How this isn’t a homer is beyond me.
I’m generally OK with replay, despite its many problems, but I have no idea how this is not a homer. Especially given that the umps on the field called it one, which would require conclusive evidence that it WASN’T to reach the call the replay officials made.
The Giants season is essentially over at this point, but you still gotta get the calls right. They got boned here.