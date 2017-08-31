Video: Ryan Howard hits a walk-off home run for the Albuquerque Isotopes

J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that the Dodgers are calling up top position player prospect Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect behind pitcher Walker Buehler and No. 28 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Verdugo, 21, was taken by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 draft. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .314/.389/.436 with 37 extra-base hits, 62 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 495 plate appearances.

Rosters expand on Friday, but it’s still unclear how much playing time the Dodgers plan to give Verdugo. The club should clinch the NL West relatively soon, so he could get some regular starts in meaningless games, but the Dodgers will also want to make sure the regulars stay sharp for the postseason.

