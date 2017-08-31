Video: Ryan Howard hits a walk-off home run for the Albuquerque Isotopes

Ryan Howard showed on Wednesday that he still has a little bit left in the tank. Now playing for the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, the 37-year-old drilled a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reno Aces.
Howard inked a minor league deal with the Rockies earlier this month, several months after being released by the Braves. In 12 games with the Isotopes, Howard is hitting .222/.211/.500 with two home runs and seven RBI across 38 plate appearances.
J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that the Dodgers are calling up top position player prospect Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect behind pitcher Walker Buehler and No. 28 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Verdugo, 21, was taken by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 draft. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .314/.389/.436 with 37 extra-base hits, 62 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 495 plate appearances.
Rosters expand on Friday, but it’s still unclear how much playing time the Dodgers plan to give Verdugo. The club should clinch the NL West relatively soon, so he could get some regular starts in meaningless games, but the Dodgers will also want to make sure the regulars stay sharp for the postseason.
The Phillies announced on Thursday that the club claimed pitcher Juan Nicasio off waivers from the Pirates. First baseman Brock Stassi was designated for assignment to create roster space.
Nicasio is celebrating his 31st birthday on Thursday. This season with the Pirates, the right-hander has put up an impressive 2.85 ERA with a 60/18 K/BB ratio in 60 innings. Nicasio began his career as a starter but has mostly pitched out of the bullpen in recent years.
Nicasio is owed the remainder of his $3.65 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Stassi, 28, struggled in 51 games in the majors this year. He hit .167/.278/.295 across 90 plate appearances. Things didn’t go much better with Triple-A Lehigh Valley as he mustered a .682 OPS in 186 PA.