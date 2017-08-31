Rick Ankiel discusses his battle with mental issues

Former pitcher/outfielder Rick Ankiel had perhaps the most watched battle with the yips, also known colloquially as “Steve Blass Disease,” the sudden inability to throw a baseball to its intended target. In Game 1 of the 2000 NLDS against the Braves, Ankiel uncorked five wild pitches in the third inning and was unable to complete the frame.
Ankiel wrote a book about his experiences, titled, The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yips, and the Pitch that Changed my Life. As Craig wrote about earlier this year, Ankiel said he drank vodka before that Game 1 start against the Braves. Ankiel said of his anxiety, “It didn’t fight fair so I felt like I wasn’t going to fight fair either.”
USA TODAY has a great feature on mental illness in sports by Scott Gleeson and Erik Brady. Ankiel is one of the athletes profiled. Speaking about athletes’ reluctance to seek help, Ankiel said, “There’s such a stigma, especially with men, that you can’t falter, and that you shouldn’t get help.”
Sadly, many fans find it hard to empathize with athletes who face these problems because of the notoriety and money they have. Ankiel said, “We’re getting paid millions, but that doesn’t mean we’re immune to inner pain and torture.”
The whole thing is worth a read, but if you just care about baseball, then Ankiel’s section should get five minutes of your time.
The Yankees and Indians made a minor trade on Thursday. The Indians sent catcher Erik Kratz to the Yankees for cash considerations.
Kratz, 37, hasn’t played in the majors yet this season. At Triple-A Columbus, he hit .270/.359/.472 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 324 plate appearances.
You may recall that the Yankees threw down with the Tigers in a benches clearing brawl last week. Catcher Gary Sanchez was suspended four games for his involvement, which included throwing punches. Backup backstop Austin Romine was suspended two games. Adding Kratz helps the Yankees deal with the brief loss of Sanchez and Romine. Rosters expand on Friday.
TMZ reports that Giancarlo Stanton will appear in Lexy Panterra’s new music video for her song , “So Good.” The video is too racy to embed, but here’s a direct link. Probably not a good idea to watch it at work, although I did.
Panterra gained a following on YouTube for her twerking videos. I’m not as old as Craig, but I felt old writing out that sentence. Back in my day, people got famous for playing with yo-yos and getting slimed on Nickelodeon.
Stanton, 27, is leading the majors with 51 home runs, a .665 slugging percentage, and a 173 adjusted OPS. He leads the National League with a 1.049 OPS. Along with all those numbers, he’s knocked in 110 runs, scored 103 runs, hit .292, and posted a .384 on-base percentage. He also looks good with his shirt off.