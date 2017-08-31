Report: Angels in talks with Braves involving Brandon Phillips

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Angels are discussing a potential trade with the Braves involving second baseman Brandon Phillips. Phillips was a late scratch from the Braves’ lineup on Thursday night against the Cubs. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Phillips is deciding whether or not to accept the trade. He has a limited no-trade clause.
The Angels have been plenty active already leading up to the August 31 waiver deadline. The club acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers and sent outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Astros. Adding Phillips would be helping their pursuit of the AL Wild Card. They are 1.5 games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot and two games behind the Yankees for the first. Phillips would need to be added to the Angels’ 40-man roster before midnight in order to become eligible for the postseason.
Phillips, 36, has hit a productive .291/.329/.423 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 499 plate appearances this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $14 million salary for this season and can become a free agent heading into 2018.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre came up limping after attempting to field a ground ball from the Astros’ J.D. Davis in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s game at Tropicana Field. Beltre was helped leaving the field by a trainer and was later diagnosed with a strained left hamstring, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Beltre will undergo an MRI on Friday.
Beltre, 38, went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Astros. On the season, he’s hitting .315/.393/.553 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 341 plate appearances.
Assuming Beltre will need to go on the disabled list, the Rangers will likely play Joey Gallo at third base. Gallo was recently activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list.
The Cardinals announced on Thursday that pitcher John Gant has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Pitcher Kevin Siegrist was activated from the 10-day disabled list and designated for assignment to create roster space.
Gant, 25, has spent most of his season with Memphis. Across 18 starts, he posted a 3.83 ERA with a 99/25 K/BB ratio in 103 1/3 innings. He’ll operate out of the bullpen for the Cardinals.
Siegrist, 28, had been sidelined earlier this month with tendinitis in his left forearm. He was struggling prior to the injury, putting up a 4.98 ERA with a 36/20 K/BB ratio in 34 1/3 innings. Siegrist has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Given his track record, he should find a new opportunity fairly quickly.