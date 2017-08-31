Report: Angels in talks with Braves involving Brandon Phillips

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Angels are discussing a potential trade with the Braves involving second baseman Brandon Phillips. Phillips was a late scratch from the Braves’ lineup on Thursday night against the Cubs. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Phillips is deciding whether or not to accept the trade. He has a limited no-trade clause.

The Angels have been plenty active already leading up to the August 31 waiver deadline. The club acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers and sent outfielder Cameron Maybin to the Astros. Adding Phillips would be helping their pursuit of the AL Wild Card. They are 1.5 games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot and two games behind the Yankees for the first. Phillips would need to be added to the Angels’ 40-man roster before midnight in order to become eligible for the postseason.

Phillips, 36, has hit a productive .291/.329/.423 with 11 home runs, 52 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 499 plate appearances this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $14 million salary for this season and can become a free agent heading into 2018.

Follow @Baer_Bill