Report: Angels acquire Justin Upton from Tigers

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Angels have acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers in exchange for pitcher Grayson Long and cash or a player to be named later.

Upton, 30, is hitting .279/.362/.542 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI in 520 plate appearances this season. He’s under contract through 2021, earning $22.125 million per season.

The Angels are only one game behind the Twins for the second AL Wild Card slot and two games behind the Yankees for the first, so adding Upton will certainly help them be competitive down the stretch.

Long, 23, posted a combined 2.69 ERA with a 125/42 K/BB ratio in 133 2/3 innings between High-A Inland Empire and Double-A Mobile this season in the Angels’ minor league system.

