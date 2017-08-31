Report: Angels acquire Justin Upton from Tigers

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Angels have acquired outfielder Justin Upton from the Tigers in exchange for pitcher Grayson Long and cash or a player to be named later.
Upton, 30, is hitting .279/.362/.542 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI in 520 plate appearances this season. He’s under contract through 2021, earning $22.125 million per season.
The Angels are only one game behind the Twins for the second AL Wild Card slot and two games behind the Yankees for the first, so adding Upton will certainly help them be competitive down the stretch.
Long, 23, posted a combined 2.69 ERA with a 125/42 K/BB ratio in 133 2/3 innings between High-A Inland Empire and Double-A Mobile this season in the Angels’ minor league system.
J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that the Dodgers are calling up top position player prospect Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect behind pitcher Walker Buehler and No. 28 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Verdugo, 21, was taken by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 draft. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .314/.389/.436 with 37 extra-base hits, 62 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 495 plate appearances.
Rosters expand on Friday, but it’s still unclear how much playing time the Dodgers plan to give Verdugo. The club should clinch the NL West relatively soon, so he could get some regular starts in meaningless games, but the Dodgers will also want to make sure the regulars stay sharp for the postseason.
The Phillies announced on Thursday that the club claimed pitcher Juan Nicasio off waivers from the Pirates. First baseman Brock Stassi was designated for assignment to create roster space.
Nicasio is celebrating his 31st birthday on Thursday. This season with the Pirates, the right-hander has put up an impressive 2.85 ERA with a 60/18 K/BB ratio in 60 innings. Nicasio began his career as a starter but has mostly pitched out of the bullpen in recent years.
Nicasio is owed the remainder of his $3.65 million salary and can become a free agent after the season.
Stassi, 28, struggled in 51 games in the majors this year. He hit .167/.278/.295 across 90 plate appearances. Things didn’t go much better with Triple-A Lehigh Valley as he mustered a .682 OPS in 186 PA.