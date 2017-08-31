Giancarlo Stanton to appear in Lexy Panterra’s new music video

Panterra gained a following on YouTube for her twerking videos. I’m not as old as Craig, but I felt old writing out that sentence. Back in my day, people got famous for playing with yo-yos and getting slimed on Nickelodeon.
Stanton, 27, is leading the majors with 51 home runs, a .665 slugging percentage, and a 173 adjusted OPS. He leads the National League with a 1.049 OPS. Along with all those numbers, he’s knocked in 110 runs, scored 103 runs, hit .292, and posted a .384 on-base percentage. He also looks good with his shirt off.
There have been a lot of non-weather-related things that have disrupted baseball games in the past. Faulty lighting. Unruly fans. Tragedies both great and minor. But I can’t recall a flock of birds ever causing a game to end. It happened in Japan last night, however.
The Kyodo News Service reports that a flock of birds descended upon Kobo Park Miyagi in Sendai, where the Rakuten Eagles and Seibu Lions were playing a game. Based on the video below the flock didn’t seem too large, but they were definitely working as a team to disrupt things. They particularly seemed to like, or hate, the middle infielders.
The birds stayed until stadium officials turned all the lights off. That ended up prolonging a game already delayed by rain, which in turn led to it being suspended after eight innings due to curfew.
In other news, Kobo Park Miyagi reminds me a lot of the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati:
Albert Pujols hit a pair of two-run homers off of Oakland’s Kendall Graveman in last night’s Angels win. The second of those homers was number 612 of his career, which ties him with Jim Thome for seventh place on the all-time list.
Next up on the all-time list is Ken Griffey Jr., who has 630. As Pujols has 21 this year — he’s on a pace for 25 —
Griffey should be reachable next season. Beyond that he has a way to go, with Willie Mays at 660 and Alex Rodriguez at 696.
Pujols is having a superficially good year in terms of power, with those projected 25 homers and a projected 100 RBI representing the sorts of stats that most people associate with strong production. It’s pretty empty power, however, as his overall line is .232/.278/.387. He’ll hit a homer if you make a mistake, and with Mike Trout hitting in front of him there’s often a guy on base, but he’ll do almost nothing else at this point.
Still, he’s under contract through 2021, so he’s likely to hit some more mistakes. If he stays healthy, at least for him, and if the Angels don’t release him, he has an outside chance to hit 700 homers.