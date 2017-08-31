Giancarlo Stanton to appear in Lexy Panterra’s new music video

TMZ reports that Giancarlo Stanton will appear in Lexy Panterra’s new music video for her song , “So Good.” The video is too racy to embed, but here’s a direct link. Probably not a good idea to watch it at work, although I did.

Panterra gained a following on YouTube for her twerking videos. I’m not as old as Craig, but I felt old writing out that sentence. Back in my day, people got famous for playing with yo-yos and getting slimed on Nickelodeon.

Stanton, 27, is leading the majors with 51 home runs, a .665 slugging percentage, and a 173 adjusted OPS. He leads the National League with a 1.049 OPS. Along with all those numbers, he’s knocked in 110 runs, scored 103 runs, hit .292, and posted a .384 on-base percentage. He also looks good with his shirt off.

