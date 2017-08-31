Cardinals recall John Gant, designate Kevin Siegrist for assignment

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that pitcher John Gant has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Pitcher Kevin Siegrist was activated from the 10-day disabled list and designated for assignment to create roster space.

Gant, 25, has spent most of his season with Memphis. Across 18 starts, he posted a 3.83 ERA with a 99/25 K/BB ratio in 103 1/3 innings. He’ll operate out of the bullpen for the Cardinals.

Siegrist, 28, had been sidelined earlier this month with tendinitis in his left forearm. He was struggling prior to the injury, putting up a 4.98 ERA with a 36/20 K/BB ratio in 34 1/3 innings. Siegrist has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Given his track record, he should find a new opportunity fairly quickly.

