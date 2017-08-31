Astros acquire Cameron Maybin from Angels

The Astros acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. According to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros claimed Maybin on revocable waivers, so they are responsible for the rest of his salary. The Angels won’t receive any players, just salary relief.

Maybin, 30, is hitting .235/.333/.351 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases in 387 plate appearances this season. He’ll contribute as a pinch-runner and provide outfield depth for the Astros down the stretch.

Maybin can become a free agent after the season. The Astros will cover the remainder of his $9 million salary for the 2017 season.

