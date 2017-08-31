Adrian Beltre suffers strained left hamstring

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre came up limping after attempting to field a ground ball from the Astros’ J.D. Davis in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s game at Tropicana Field. Beltre was helped leaving the field by a trainer and was later diagnosed with a strained left hamstring, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Beltre will undergo an MRI on Friday.
Beltre, 38, went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Astros. On the season, he’s hitting .315/.393/.553 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 341 plate appearances.
Assuming Beltre will need to go on the disabled list, the Rangers will likely play Joey Gallo at third base. Gallo was recently activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list.
The Cardinals announced on Thursday that pitcher John Gant has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Pitcher Kevin Siegrist was activated from the 10-day disabled list and designated for assignment to create roster space.
Gant, 25, has spent most of his season with Memphis. Across 18 starts, he posted a 3.83 ERA with a 99/25 K/BB ratio in 103 1/3 innings. He’ll operate out of the bullpen for the Cardinals.
Siegrist, 28, had been sidelined earlier this month with tendinitis in his left forearm. He was struggling prior to the injury, putting up a 4.98 ERA with a 36/20 K/BB ratio in 34 1/3 innings. Siegrist has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Given his track record, he should find a new opportunity fairly quickly.
J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that the Dodgers are calling up top position player prospect Alex Verdugo. Verdugo is the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect behind pitcher Walker Buehler and No. 28 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Verdugo, 21, was taken by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 draft. This season, with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he hit .314/.389/.436 with 37 extra-base hits, 62 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 495 plate appearances.
Rosters expand on Friday, but it’s still unclear how much playing time the Dodgers plan to give Verdugo. The club should clinch the NL West relatively soon, so he could get some regular starts in meaningless games, but the Dodgers will also want to make sure the regulars stay sharp for the postseason.