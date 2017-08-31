Adrian Beltre suffers strained left hamstring

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre came up limping after attempting to field a ground ball from the Astros’ J.D. Davis in the bottom of the seventh inning of Monday’s game at Tropicana Field. Beltre was helped leaving the field by a trainer and was later diagnosed with a strained left hamstring, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Beltre will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Beltre, 38, went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Astros. On the season, he’s hitting .315/.393/.553 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI in 341 plate appearances.

Assuming Beltre will need to go on the disabled list, the Rangers will likely play Joey Gallo at third base. Gallo was recently activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list.

