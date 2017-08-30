Video: Keon Broxton robs Randal Grichuk of a homer to seal Brewers’ win

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had a productive afternoon on Wednesday at home against the Marlins. The right-hander blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie, then went on to polish off a shutout.

The home run is the second of the season for Strasburg and the third of his career. Strasburg also singled in the seventh inning, going 2-for-4 overall. On the mound, he threw 110 pitches, holding the Marlins to six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Wednesday’s effort marked the second complete game of his career, both shutouts.

The Nationals, now 81-51, polished off a series sweep of the Marlins, extending their NL East lead to 15 games.

Follow @Baer_Bill