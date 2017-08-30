Video: Keon Broxton robs Randal Grichuk of a homer to seal Brewers’ win

Add one more unbelievable catch to the highlight reel. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton robbed Randal Grichuk of what would have been a go-ahead two-run home run. Closer Corey Knebel was most appreciative as he racked up his 30th save of the season in the Brewers’ 6-5 victory.
Broxton did not start Wednesday’s game. He entered as a defensive substitution in the eighth inning and didn’t come to the plate. The 27-year-old is hitting .225/.300/.447 with 20 home runs, 49 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 411 plate appearances on the season.
Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had a productive afternoon on Wednesday at home against the Marlins. The right-hander blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie, then went on to polish off a shutout.
The home run is the second of the season for Strasburg and the third of his career. Strasburg also singled in the seventh inning, going 2-for-4 overall. On the mound, he threw 110 pitches, holding the Marlins to six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Wednesday’s effort marked the second complete game of his career, both shutouts.
The Nationals, now 81-51, polished off a series sweep of the Marlins, extending their NL East lead to 15 games.
Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff didn’t last long in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Braves. The right-hander gave up six runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings. Beyond the poor performance, it was unclear at the time if he exited early for any other reason, but now we know. According to Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal, Eickhoff was bothered by nerve irritation in his right hand. He’ll undergo testing over the next few days to determine where to go from here.
Wednesday’s performance brought Eickhoff’s ERA up to 4.71. He’s also carrying a 118/53 K/BB ratio in 128 innings.
Since the rebuilding Phillies’ postseason hopes were long ago dashed, it wouldn’t be surprising if the club decides to shut Eickhoff down for the rest of the season to play it safe.