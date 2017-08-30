Video: Brandon Phillips joins the 2,000 hit club

Braves infielder Brandon Phillips became the 286th member of the 2,000 hit club on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. In the top of the first inning with a runner on second base and no outs, Phillips sent a 2-2 Jerad Eickhoff curve into shallow center field for an RBI single.

Phillips joins Adrian Gonzalez and teammate Nick Markakis as players who have recently joined the 2,000 hit club. Next up on the list is Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, who is at 1,949. Chase Utley, the active player closest behind Mauer, is more than 100 hits behind.

Phillips, 36, is in his 16th season in the majors. For the first 15 years, he was a full-time second baseman, but the Braves moved him to third base to make room for prospect Ozzie Albies at second. Phillips entered Wednesday’s action batting .293/.331/.427 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 493 plate appearances.

