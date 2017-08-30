Video: Brandon Phillips joins the 2,000 hit club

Braves infielder Brandon Phillips became the 286th member of the 2,000 hit club on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. In the top of the first inning with a runner on second base and no outs, Phillips sent a 2-2 Jerad Eickhoff curve into shallow center field for an RBI single.
Phillips joins Adrian Gonzalez and teammate Nick Markakis as players who have recently joined the 2,000 hit club. Next up on the list is Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, who is at 1,949. Chase Utley, the active player closest behind Mauer, is more than 100 hits behind.
Phillips, 36, is in his 16th season in the majors. For the first 15 years, he was a full-time second baseman, but the Braves moved him to third base to make room for prospect Ozzie Albies at second. Phillips entered Wednesday’s action batting .293/.331/.427 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 493 plate appearances.
The Houston Astros just announced that they will resume play in Houston on Saturday with a doubleheader against the Mets.
The series was to begin on Friday and most people believed it’d be played either in New York or in St. Petersburg due to ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey, but now it will be played roughly as scheduled at Minute Maid Park.
Friday’s game is being postponed and will be part of a twin bill on Saturday. The first game will take place at 1:10PM Central time, the nightcap will begin at 7:10PM. Sunday’s game will go on as-scheduled.
Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, said in a statement, “We feel that the Astros playing this weekend will provide a much-needed boost for our city. The games will provide an opportunity for families to start returning to some aspect of normal life.”
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kevin Cash will return as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.
Cash is under contract for two more seasons after this one, but lately there have been some rumblings, primarily in the fan base, that a change may be in order. Topkin’s column, based on conversations with Rays insiders, seems directly aimed at quieting those rumblings, with quotes from GM Erik Neander talking up how much the organization likes Cash and wants to keep him around.
Cash is 214-244 in his three seasons at the helm. He had never managed before being tapped to replace Joe Maddon after the 2014 season.