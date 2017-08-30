Umpire Mike Everitt was knocked out of a game by a warmup pitch

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Orioles 4, Mariners 0: Dylan Bundy tossed a one-hitter complete game shutout, striking out 12. The only hit allowed: a bunt single to Kyle Seager in the fourth. I wonder how that bunt single would’ve gone over with the unwritten rules crowd if it came in the eighth or ninth. Anyway, he was backed by four solo homers, two of which came from Manny Machado. The O’s win their sixth straight.

Nationals 8, Marlins 3: Giancarlo Stanton tied a major league record with his 18th home run in August — his 51st overall — but there weren’t many more highlights for the Marlins. Anthony Rendon drove in four via an RBI single and a three-run double. Edwin Jackson allowed three runs — two earned — over six.

Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 0: Chris Sale had allowed eleven runs over his last ten innings heading into this one but he corrected that, shutting out Toronto for seven frames and striking out 11. It was a close one for the first few innings, however, as Brett Anderson pitched well in his Blue Jays debut, allowing only one run while pitching into the sixth inning:

A loss is never ideal but for my first start back against one of the best in the game, ill take it. — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) August 30, 2017

Pretty much.

Reds 14, Mets 4: Cincinnati ended its 14-game losing streak against the Mets with an offensive romp. Scott Schebler hit his first career grand slam and drove in five in all. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer. Joey Votto reached base four times. The first time was a walk, which was his sixth straight plate appearance with a walk, which was the longest streak for any player in nine years. Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki pitched, so at least that was fun.

Rangers 12, Astros 2: The Rangers beat the Astros in Exile in front of about 3,400 people at Tropicana Field. Shin-Soo Choo homered and drove in four runs and Adrian Beltre drove in three. The home team wore road jerseys and used the visitors dugout. The road team wore white jerseys. This is just a series to get through, not one to really enjoy.

Cardinals 10, Brewers 2: Matt Garza got beat up and the Brewers played sloppy defense behind him in a game that ceased to be competitive pretty early. Biggest highlight of the game was Matt Carpenter hitting a fifth inning homer whichmeans he donated $10,000 to hurricane recovery.

Cubs 4, Pirates 1: Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings. He’s 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA since the All-Star break. Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Ben Zobrist homered as the Cubs extend their NL Central lead to three and a half games.

Twins 6, White Sox 4: Jorge Polanco homered twice and Ervin Santana allowed three runs while scattering seven hits over six and two-thirds. Minnesota is 18-10 in the month of August and has a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second Wild Card.

Royals 6, Rays 2: The Royals scored a dang run, finally, ending their 45-inning scoreless streak. It was snapped when Whit Merrifield homered with two outs in the third. Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer homered later, ensuring that a new streak did not begin. Well, they were scoreless in the eighth, so I guess they are now on a one-inning scoreless streak, but that’s OK.

Rockies 7, Tigers 3: It was close in the seventh inning when Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer to decide this one. It was the fourth win in six games for the Rockies, who extended their lead to four games over Milwaukee for the second NL Wild Card. A pro-Tigers friend of mine was at the game and texted me that he saw Joel Zumaya, Donnie Kelly, Phil Coke, Bobby Higginson, and Avisail Garcia Tigers jerseys on fans in Coors Field. Good to see the mid-2000s so well represented.

Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 6: Rich Hill got an extra day’s rest after his ten inning, near-no-hitter last Wednesday, but it didn’t do him any good as the Dbacks jumped all over him for five runs right out of the chute. Paul Goldschmidt homered and Brandon Drury hit a two-run double and A.J. Pollack hit a two-run bomb. Things got dicey in the ninth, but Fernando Rodney eventually settled down to close it out. That’s five straight wins for the Dbacks who are the leaders for the NL Wild Card.

Angels 8, Athletics 2: Mike Trout promised C.J. Cron season tickets to the Phoenix Suns if he hit two home runs. C.J. Cron hit two home runs, a three-run drive and a solo shot, so I guess it’s time for Trout to pay up. Martin Maldonado also homered. No word if Trout promised him anything.

Padres 6, Giants 3: Manuel Margot hit a three-run shot to break a 2-2 in the fourth inning. Jabari Blash also homered to back Luis Perdomo, who allowed only one earned run over six innings. The Padres have taken eight of 11 from the Giants.

Braves vs. Phillies; Indians vs. Yankees — POSTPONED:

