The Pirates just made a really weird move with Juan Nicasio

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed reliever Juan Nicasio on irrevocable outright waivers. These are not the trade waivers you hear about so much in August, from which a player can be pulled back if claimed. On this sort of waiver move, once a team claims Nicasio, he’s theirs, for nothing but his current salary, which is a prorated $600,00o or just above the league minimum.

While outrighting someone who stinks is fairly common, Nicasio does not stink. Indeed, he’s been a pretty darn good reliever this year, posting 2.85 ERA and 60/18 K/BB ratio through 60 innings. Closer Felipe Rivero is the only reliever on the Pirates who has had a better season, in fact.

Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that it’s an odd move and asked the Pirates for comment. This is what he got:

“The waiver process — if enacted — is supposed to be a confidential process until it reaches conclusion,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a text message. “If there is something to report at that time — it will be reported.”

The mystery deepens. Until told otherwise, I’m gonna assume that Nicasio was asked to house sit for Huntington on the condition that he have NO WILD PARTIES. He threw a kegger, though, and Huntington’s prize Faberge egg was destroyed. Now he’s gone. Yep, that’s probably it.

