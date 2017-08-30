The Astros will play in Houston on Saturday

The Houston Astros just announced that they will resume play in Houston on Saturday with a doubleheader against the Mets.

The series was to begin on Friday and most people believed it’d be played either in New York or in St. Petersburg due to ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey, but now it will be played roughly as scheduled at Minute Maid Park.

Friday’s game is being postponed and will be part of a twin bill on Saturday. The first game will take place at 1:10PM Central time, the nightcap will begin at 7:10PM. Sunday’s game will go on as-scheduled.

Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, said in a statement, “We feel that the Astros playing this weekend will provide a much-needed boost for our city. The games will provide an opportunity for families to start returning to some aspect of normal life.”