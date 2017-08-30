Reports: Zack Cozart and J.A. Happ claimed and blocked on revocable waivers

Reds shortstop Zack Cozart and Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ were both claimed on revocable waivers and blocked, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. As a result, neither player can be traded through the end of the month. A player traded after August 31 is ineligible for his new team’s playoff roster.
As Heyman mentions, as good as Cozart has been, very few contenders have a need for a shortstop. This season, the 32-year-old has hit .309/.401/.555 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 404 plate appearances. Cozart is eligible for free agency after the season.
Happ, 34, has made 19 starts with a 4.10 ERA and a 108/34 K/BB ratio in 107 2/3 innings. The lefty is under contract for one more season at $13 million. If the Blue Jays don’t trade Happ in the offseason, he would become a likely trade candidate by next July 31.
Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg had a productive afternoon on Wednesday at home against the Marlins. The right-hander blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie, then went on to polish off a shutout.
The home run is the second of the season for Strasburg and the third of his career. Strasburg also singled in the seventh inning, going 2-for-4 overall. On the mound, he threw 110 pitches, holding the Marlins to six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Wednesday’s effort marked the second complete game of his career, both shutouts.
The Nationals, now 81-51, polished off a series sweep of the Marlins, extending their NL East lead to 15 games.
Add one more unbelievable catch to the highlight reel. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton robbed Randal Grichuk of what would have been a go-ahead two-run home run. Closer Corey Knebel was most appreciative as he racked up his 30th save of the season in the Brewers’ 6-5 victory.
Broxton did not start Wednesday’s game. He entered as a defensive substitution in the eighth inning and didn’t come to the plate. The 27-year-old is hitting .225/.300/.447 with 20 home runs, 49 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 411 plate appearances on the season.