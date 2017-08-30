Reports: Zack Cozart and J.A. Happ claimed and blocked on revocable waivers

Reds shortstop Zack Cozart and Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ were both claimed on revocable waivers and blocked, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. As a result, neither player can be traded through the end of the month. A player traded after August 31 is ineligible for his new team’s playoff roster.

As Heyman mentions, as good as Cozart has been, very few contenders have a need for a shortstop. This season, the 32-year-old has hit .309/.401/.555 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 404 plate appearances. Cozart is eligible for free agency after the season.

Happ, 34, has made 19 starts with a 4.10 ERA and a 108/34 K/BB ratio in 107 2/3 innings. The lefty is under contract for one more season at $13 million. If the Blue Jays don’t trade Happ in the offseason, he would become a likely trade candidate by next July 31.

Follow @Baer_Bill