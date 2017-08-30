Kevin Cash will definitely be back as Rays manager next year

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kevin Cash will return as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Cash is under contract for two more seasons after this one, but lately there have been some rumblings, primarily in the fan base, that a change may be in order. Topkin’s column, based on conversations with Rays insiders, seems directly aimed at quieting those rumblings, with quotes from GM Erik Neander talking up how much the organization likes Cash and wants to keep him around.

Cash is 214-244 in his three seasons at the helm. He had never managed before being tapped to replace Joe Maddon after the 2014 season.

