Justin Verlander felt fatigue in his trapezius muscle

Tigers starter Justin Verlander continued to pitch well, tossing six effective innings in Wednesday afternoon’s 6-2 win against the Rockies. He was only able to go six innings, however, and said he felt fatigue in his trapezius muscle, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports. Verlander thinks it may have been from hitting as the Tigers were visiting the Rockies and had to play without the DH rule.

Verlander isn’t concerned, but the Tigers will likely keep a close eye on him leading up to his next start, which would be next week against the Royals at home. The right-hander held the Rockies to one run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts while tossing 98 pitches in his six innings of work. On the season, he’s carrying a 3.82 ERA with a 176/67 K/BB ratio in 172 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill