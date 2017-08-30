Justin Verlander felt fatigue in his trapezius muscle

Tigers starter Justin Verlander continued to pitch well, tossing six effective innings in Wednesday afternoon’s 6-2 win against the Rockies. He was only able to go six innings, however, and said he felt fatigue in his trapezius muscle, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports. Verlander thinks it may have been from hitting as the Tigers were visiting the Rockies and had to play without the DH rule.
Verlander isn’t concerned, but the Tigers will likely keep a close eye on him leading up to his next start, which would be next week against the Royals at home. The right-hander held the Rockies to one run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts while tossing 98 pitches in his six innings of work. On the season, he’s carrying a 3.82 ERA with a 176/67 K/BB ratio in 172 innings.
The Cardinals traded Mike Leake to the Mariners on Wednesday, which opened up a rotation spot. The club announced that prospect Jack Flaherty will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start against the Giants on Friday in San Francisco. Friday, of course, is September 1, which is when rosters expand.
Flaherty, 21, was taken by the Cardinals in the first round (34th overall) of the 2014 draft. He’s the organization’s No. 3 prospect and No. 53 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, between Memphis and Double-A Springfield, the right-hander posted an aggregate 2.18 ERA with a 147/35 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings.
Reds shortstop Zack Cozart and Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ were both claimed on revocable waivers and blocked, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. As a result, neither player can be traded through the end of the month. A player traded after August 31 is ineligible for his new team’s playoff roster.
As Heyman mentions, as good as Cozart has been, very few contenders have a need for a shortstop. This season, the 32-year-old has hit .309/.401/.555 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 404 plate appearances. Cozart is eligible for free agency after the season.
Happ, 34, has made 19 starts with a 4.10 ERA and a 108/34 K/BB ratio in 107 2/3 innings. The lefty is under contract for one more season at $13 million. If the Blue Jays don’t trade Happ in the offseason, he would become a likely trade candidate by next July 31.