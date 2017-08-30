Javier Baez stole second, third, and home in the same inning

Earlier this month, Padres first baseman Wil Myers became the first player since Dee Gordon in 2011 to steal second base, third base, and home in the same inning. Just two weeks later, that very feat has been accomplished again, this time by Cubs shortstop Javier Baez.

Baez reached on a fielding error by Pirates third baseman David Freese in the bottom of the second inning. He stole second base while Rene Rivera was batting. Rivera struck out, bringing pitcher Jose Quintana to the plate. Baez stole third base. Quintana then showed bunt but pulled his bat back. Baez was caught about a third of the way off the third base bag but made a really smart decision to simply commit to going home once he saw catcher Chris Stewart raise his arm. Stewart threw to Freese but by then, there was no chance of getting Baez. That allowed the Cubs to tie the game at 2-2.

According to CSN Chicago’s Christopher Kamka, it’s the first time a Cubs player has stolen home since Javier Baez did it in Game 1 of the NLCS last year. It’s the first time it’s been done by a Cub in the regular season since Starlin Castro on July 15, 2010.

