Dayton Moore says the Royals teach players about the risks of . . . pornography?

Yesterday, following the news breaking of Danny Duffy‘s DUI arrest, Royals general manager Dayton Moore met the press. That was not surprising, obviously, as teams will always issue statements and speak out following such incidents. Also not surprising: Moore saying that the Royals talk to their players about the risks of drugs and alcohol, which all responsible organizations do.
He expanded on the level of outreach the Royals make with respect to players and “the ills of society,” to use Moore’s words. And at one point he went into an area I don’t believe anyone expected he might go:
“(We’re) very transparent about things that happen in our game, not only with drugs and alcohol. We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of — domestic abuse — to abuse of women. How it impacts relationships — we talk about a lot of things. And I don’t mind sharing with you.”
I read that last night and was frankly surprised that a team prioritizes such a thing. To be sure, I don’t have a strong opinion on it. I just wonder whether it’s the best use of the club’s time given how unclear that subject happens to be, even among experts.
On the one hand, it’s laudable that Moore is concerned about domestic abuse and abuse of women. On the other hand, the studies regarding the link between pornography and such violence are a hot mess, lacking any sort of consensus. The entire area of study is laden with bias and counter-bias and confirmation bias and confusing meta-analysis and morality and politics from both the left and the right, making it extraordinarily hard to come up with even basic conclusions on the matter. As such, I don’t know how an employer like the Royals could talk to its employees about the porn-violence connection in any effective and actionable way.
Still: interesting! I wonder who actually gives the players the talk.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said last night that Miguel Cabrera‘s back problems are likely not something that will just get better and go away. He thinks they’ll be chronic:
“Quite frankly, I think he’s going to have to deal with it the rest of his career. Probably, it’ll come and go. What you don’t want to do is make yourself worse, or create a bad habit that impacts performance or creates another problem.”
This came after Cabrera was held out of the Tigers’ lineup last night, which came a day after leaving Monday’s series opener against the Rockies with lingering lower back tightness. It’s been bothering him since the World Baseball Classic in March and is almost certainly contributing to his career-worst season. The former two-time MVP and Triple Crown winner is batting .253/.339/.406 with only 14 homers and 57 RBI in 113 games.
Cabrera, 34, is owed more than $185 million from the Tigers on a contract that runs through 2023. If the back issues “come” more than “go,” to use Ausmus’ terms, this could wind up being one of the worst contracts in baseball history, at least on the back end.
Angels first baseman C.J. Cron had gone 11 days since his last homer, so his teammate Mike Trout made him a deal: hit two homers in last night’s game against the the Athletics, and Trout would buy him Arizona Cardinals season tickets. Cron, who lives in Phoenix during the offseason, asked for Phoenix Suns tickets instead. Trout said it was a deal.
In his first at bat of the game Cron took Athletics’ starter Chris Smith deep. Then, in the eighth inning, Cron did it again, this time off of Michael Brady. Looks like Trout has to pay up now. From the L.A. Times:
“I’ll try to get them on the floor or something,” Cron said. “I think I just won a couple thousand bucks there. And I’ll be going to all the games. Pretty cool.”
Trout missed his second straight game with a stiff neck. At least he’s still helping the team via inspiration and/or bribery. That’s MVP stuff right there.