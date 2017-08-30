Cardinals trade Mike Leake to the Mariners

In a move that no one was anticipating until just before it went down, the St. Louis Cardinals have traded pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners. Bob Nightengale was the first to report the trade was imminent. Ken Rosenthal confirmed.
Leake is 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 103/35 in 154 innings. He has roughly $55 million left on the five-year, $80 million deal he signed in December 2015. The deal runs through 2020 with a mutual option for 2021 and a $5 million buyout. Leake had a full no-trade clause too, which he obviously waived here. It’s unclear how much of the salary the Mariners are assuming.
No word yet on the return to St. Louis. We’ll keep you updated.
UPDATE: The Mariners just announced the deal, with new details:
No word yet on how much cash. The player heading back to St. Louis, Rayder Ascanio, is a 21 year-old shortstop who has played at A-ball, high-A and Triple-A this year (though only three games at Triple-A). His composite batting line is .217/.295/.355 in 111 games. He has a good defensive reputation but he obviously isn’t hitting much.
The deal fills an obvious need for starting pitching for Seattle. Leake is nothing spectacular, but he is durable and reliable. You know what you’re getting from him: 30+ starts and basically league average innings-eating. Decent control, not a ton of strikeouts. They don’t make as many pitchers like him as they used to but they’ll always have a place in baseball. For the Cardinals: some salary relief and a freed-up rotation spot.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed reliever Juan Nicasio on irrevocable outright waivers. These are not the trade waivers you hear about so much in August, from which a player can be pulled back if claimed. On this sort of waiver move, once a team claims Nicasio, he’s theirs, for nothing but his current salary, which is a prorated $600,00o or just above the league minimum.
While outrighting someone who stinks is fairly common, Nicasio does not stink. Indeed, he’s been a pretty darn good reliever this year, posting 2.85 ERA and 60/18 K/BB ratio through 60 innings. Closer Felipe Rivero is the only reliever on the Pirates who has had a better season, in fact.
Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that it’s an odd move and asked the Pirates for comment. This is what he got:
“The waiver process — if enacted — is supposed to be a confidential process until it reaches conclusion,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a text message. “If there is something to report at that time — it will be reported.”
The mystery deepens. Until told otherwise, I’m gonna assume that Nicasio was asked to house sit for Huntington on the condition that he have NO WILD PARTIES. He threw a kegger, though, and Huntington’s prize Faberge egg was destroyed. Now he’s gone. Yep, that’s probably it.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said last night that Miguel Cabrera‘s back problems are likely not something that will just get better and go away. He thinks they’ll be chronic:
“Quite frankly, I think he’s going to have to deal with it the rest of his career. Probably, it’ll come and go. What you don’t want to do is make yourself worse, or create a bad habit that impacts performance or creates another problem.”
This came after Cabrera was held out of the Tigers’ lineup last night, which came a day after leaving Monday’s series opener against the Rockies with lingering lower back tightness. It’s been bothering him since the World Baseball Classic in March and is almost certainly contributing to his career-worst season. The former two-time MVP and Triple Crown winner is batting .253/.339/.406 with only 14 homers and 57 RBI in 113 games.
Cabrera, 34, is owed more than $185 million from the Tigers on a contract that runs through 2023. If the back issues “come” more than “go,” to use Ausmus’ terms, this could wind up being one of the worst contracts in baseball history, at least on the back end.