Cardinals to call up prospect Jack Flaherty to start on Friday

The Cardinals traded Mike Leake to the Mariners on Wednesday, which opened up a rotation spot. The club announced that prospect Jack Flaherty will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start against the Giants on Friday in San Francisco. Friday, of course, is September 1, which is when rosters expand.
Flaherty, 21, was taken by the Cardinals in the first round (34th overall) of the 2014 draft. He’s the organization’s No. 3 prospect and No. 53 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. This season, between Memphis and Double-A Springfield, the right-hander posted an aggregate 2.18 ERA with a 147/35 K/BB ratio in 148 2/3 innings.
Earlier this month, Padres first baseman Wil Myers became the first player since Dee Gordon in 2011 to steal second base, third base, and home in the same inning. Just two weeks later, that very feat has been accomplished again, this time by Cubs shortstop Javier Baez.
Baez reached on a fielding error by Pirates third baseman David Freese in the bottom of the second inning. He stole second base while Rene Rivera was batting. Rivera struck out, bringing pitcher Jose Quintana to the plate. Baez stole third base. Quintana then showed bunt but pulled his bat back. Baez was caught about a third of the way off the third base bag but made a really smart decision to simply commit to going home once he saw catcher Chris Stewart raise his arm. Stewart threw to Freese but by then, there was no chance of getting Baez. That allowed the Cubs to tie the game at 2-2.
According to CSN Chicago’s Christopher Kamka, it’s the first time a Cubs player has stolen home since Javier Baez did it in Game 1 of the NLCS last year. It’s the first time it’s been done by a Cub in the regular season since Starlin Castro on July 15, 2010.
Reds shortstop Zack Cozart and Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ were both claimed on revocable waivers and blocked, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. As a result, neither player can be traded through the end of the month. A player traded after August 31 is ineligible for his new team’s playoff roster.
As Heyman mentions, as good as Cozart has been, very few contenders have a need for a shortstop. This season, the 32-year-old has hit .309/.401/.555 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI in 404 plate appearances. Cozart is eligible for free agency after the season.
Happ, 34, has made 19 starts with a 4.10 ERA and a 108/34 K/BB ratio in 107 2/3 innings. The lefty is under contract for one more season at $13 million. If the Blue Jays don’t trade Happ in the offseason, he would become a likely trade candidate by next July 31.