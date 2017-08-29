Report: Trade interest in Justin Verlander picking up

Tigers starter Justin Verlander has turned his season around over his last 10 starts. During that span of time, dating back to July 8, he has a 2.38 ERA with a 75/19 K/BB ratio in 68 innings. As a result, trade interest has picked up, Jon Morosi reports. The Astros were reportedly interested previously, but a different team has emerged as a potential landing spot.
Overall, Verlander owns a 3.90 ERA and a 167/66 K/BB ratio in 166 innings on the season. While the stats are decent, particularly recently, an acquiring team is most concerned about his age (34) and his contract. He’s owed $28 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $22 million vesting option for 2020.
A contending team would need to add Verlander by Thursday in order for the right-hander to become eligible for the postseason roster.
The Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that the club granted outfielder Nori Aoki his unconditional release. He had been designated for assignment on Monday.
Aoki, 35, hit for surprising power in limited action for the Jays after being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline. In 34 plate appearances spanning 12 games, he batted .281/.294/.594 with three home runs and eight RBI.
If a contending club is interested in Aoki and wants him to be eligible for the postseason roster, he will need to be added by Thursday. Players acquired in September are not eligible for the postseason roster.
The Mets posted their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Reds and there’s something interesting: Jose Reyes is starting in left field. Coming into the 2017 season, Reyes had never played in the outfield. And coming into tonight, he had logged just one inning in the outfield this season, coming on May 13 against the Brewers when he moved into center field from shortstop amid a flurry of defensive changes. Even in the minors, Reyes logged only one inning in the outfield back in 2000 in rookie ball.
With a litany of injuries, the Mets have been forced to get creative. The club learned on Monday that Yoenis Cespedes would miss the rest of the season, opening up left field.
Reyes, 34, is batting .230/.293/.381 with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 433 plate appearances this season. While he hasn’t hit well, he has provided versatility, playing third base and second base along with shortstop. And now he’ll add left field to his resume.