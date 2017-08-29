Report: Trade interest in Justin Verlander picking up

Tigers starter Justin Verlander has turned his season around over his last 10 starts. During that span of time, dating back to July 8, he has a 2.38 ERA with a 75/19 K/BB ratio in 68 innings. As a result, trade interest has picked up, Jon Morosi reports. The Astros were reportedly interested previously, but a different team has emerged as a potential landing spot.

Overall, Verlander owns a 3.90 ERA and a 167/66 K/BB ratio in 166 innings on the season. While the stats are decent, particularly recently, an acquiring team is most concerned about his age (34) and his contract. He’s owed $28 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $22 million vesting option for 2020.

A contending team would need to add Verlander by Thursday in order for the right-hander to become eligible for the postseason roster.

