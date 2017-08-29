Royals starter Danny Duffy was charged with a DUI on Sunday

Kansas City’s sports radio 810 WHB reports that Royals pitcher Danny Duffy was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday evening in Overland Park, Kansas. UPDATE: multiple other news outlets have now, after contacting the Overland Park police, confirmed WHB’s report.
WHB reports that, based on Overland Park municipal court records, Duffy was charged with the violation at 7:35pm. The Royals lost at Cleveland 12-0 earlier in the day. Duffy is scheduled for arraignment September 19 at 1:00pm.
Duffy is 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 116/36 in 131 innings this year. He is currently on the disabled list with what has been diagnosed with a low-grade pronator strain in his elbow.
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed was on a rehab assignment, close to returning from a broken hand which required surgery as a result of being hit on the hand by a 99-m.p.h. Trevor Rosenthal fastball in late June. Then, on Sunday, he was hit by another pitch, breaking his wrist and likely ending his season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
His official timeline for recovery is 6-8 weeks which means the Diamondbacks could get him back for a theoretical NLDS or NLCS appearance. It’s unlikely he’d return, however. Which is a tough break for the Dbacks.
Ahmed, one of baseball’s best defensive shortstop, was hitting .251/.298/.419 when he went down.
As you likely saw by now, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will play their midweek series in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. This was decided after the Rangers declined to swap series with the Astros, allowing the teams to play in Arlington this week and play in Houston in late September.
Last night Bill wrote about how the Rangers’ decision has rankled some people. Specifically, it has rankled Astros executive Reid Ryan as well as a lot of Astros fans. As Bill wrote, it’s a little more complicated than the Rangers simply saying “no” as there are a lot of logistical issues connected to a swap, most of which would hurt the Rangers and their fans. Still, there are and likely will remain hard feelings on the Astros’ side of this.
Into that wades Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields, who took to Twitter in the wee hours this morning to defend the Rangers:
Would it have been good if this series had been moved to Texas instead of Florida? For sure. If they had it could’ve served as a nice moment for Texas as recovery efforts carry on. It’s the plan I endorsed yesterday. But it’s also the case that what goes into such decisions is a lot more complicated than what outsiders like us assume and it’s understandable that the Rangers didn’t want to do that. Not because they’re cruel and heartless, but because it’s a baseball and a business decision. One which does not hinder those efforts in any way or negatively affect people who are in need of help. Baseball is not a priority right now.
All that being said, a lot of series have been moved to neutral sites due to weather and disasters over the past decade or so and everything usually turns out fine. It will this time too.