Report: Rangers refused to swap home series with Astros

By Bill BaerAug 29, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
We learned on Monday that, as a result of Hurricane Harvey devastating a large part of Texas including the Houston area, the upcoming Astros-Rangers series has been moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where the Rays play.

As the Rangers and Astros play one more series in late September in Arlington, one possibility was for the two clubs to swap hosting duties. The Rangers would host Tuesday through Thursday’s games while Houston would host September 25-27. The Rangers declined to do that, Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports. Astros president Reid Ryan said:

You’ve got a major storm that’s disrupted everything. We went to the Rangers and said, ‘Hey, let’s switch series. You guys have our home series. We’ll take your home series.’ They rejected that and didn’t want to do that. The Rangers wanted us to play the next three days at their place, but they did not want to trade series with us. They wanted all six of our games at their park. The fact that the Rangers refused to go home and home with us, we had to look at all of the options that were out there. We had to look at our players’ best interest and we had to look at the integrity of the schedule.

Once this conversation was made public on Monday, the Rangers were thoroughly raked over the coals on social media. But the story is a bit more complex than it appears at first blush.

The Rangers and Astros are rivals and not just because they share the state of Texas and vie for dominance in the Lone Star State. They’ve been rivals since interleague play began in 1997 and it deepened when the Astros moved from the NL Central to the AL West in 2013. The two clubs had a benches-clearing incident earlier this year. Astros manager A.J. Hinch said it’s “one of the more underrated rivalries in baseball.”

Both teams’ front offices, like the players, don’t care for their rivals, either. So Ryan jumped on the opportunity to use the Astros’ turmoil as a way to make the rival Rangers look bad in the public eye.

The Rangers did have legitimate concerns. While the Astros are all but mathematically assured of winning the AL West, the 64-66 Rangers are three games behind the Twins for the second AL Wild Card slot in the American League. Going on the road to Houston from September 25-27 would extend their road trip to nearly two whole weeks. They will have been in Los Angeles to play the Angels, in Seattle to play the Mariners, and in Oakland to play the Athletics. Tacking on three additional road games at the end of a lengthy road trip against the AL’s best team could have a serious impact on the Rangers’ playoff chances.

Should that have obscured the real life implications of Hurricane Harvey? No, of course not. But the people that make up the Rangers’ front office were brought in to win baseball games, and sometimes people get tunnel vision in order to achieve a specific goal. This isn’t to make any excuses; it’s just human nature. Ryan attributed malice when there very likely was not any (Hanlon’s razor) and used that opportunity to maliciously spite the Rangers via the media. In the end, both teams look bad.

Nationals to activate Trea Turner from disabled list on Tuesday

By Bill BaerAug 28, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said the club will activate shortstop Trea Turner from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Turner, 24, has been sidelined since late June with a fractured right wrist suffered when he was hit by a pitch. He’ll come back batting .279/.324/.422 with seven home runs, 32 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases in 315 plate appearances.

The Nationals, who have a 13-game first-place lead in the NL East, just got Max Scherzer and Jayson Werth back. As long as the club is able to get Bryce Harper and Ryan Madson back before the postseason, they’ll feel good to go in October.

Royals shut out again, run scoreless innings streak to 43 innings

By Bill BaerAug 28, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT
The Royals were shut out for the fourth consecutive game, suffering a 12-0 loss to the Rays on Monday night. They were defeated 12-0, 4-0, and 4-0 by the Indians over the weekend and were held scoreless in the final seven innings of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies as well.

In total, that’s 43 consecutive scoreless innings, which matches an American League record held by the 1913 St. Louis Browns. The major league record is 48 innings, set by the 1968 Cubs. The 1992 Cubs were the last team to get shut out in four consecutive games.

As mentioned yesterday, the Royals managed just 18 hits (only four went for extra bases, all doubles) and four walks in 27 innings against the Indians over the weekend. The Rays held them to two hits — both doubles by Lorenzo Cain — on Monday night.

The Royals have dropped five games in a row unsurprisingly. They’re 10 games behind the Indians in the AL Central and have fallen three games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot in the American League.