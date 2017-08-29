Jose Reyes is starting in left field tonight

The Mets posted their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Reds and there’s something interesting: Jose Reyes is starting in left field. Coming into the 2017 season, Reyes had never played in the outfield. And coming into tonight, he had logged just one inning in the outfield this season, coming on May 13 against the Brewers when he moved into center field from shortstop amid a flurry of defensive changes. Even in the minors, Reyes logged only one inning in the outfield back in 2000 in rookie ball.

With a litany of injuries, the Mets have been forced to get creative. The club learned on Monday that Yoenis Cespedes would miss the rest of the season, opening up left field.

Reyes, 34, is batting .230/.293/.381 with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 433 plate appearances this season. While he hasn’t hit well, he has provided versatility, playing third base and second base along with shortstop. And now he’ll add left field to his resume.

