Joe Nathan to officially retire this Friday

Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest, which we learned about a few hours ago, is — like all drunk driving incidents — a serious matter. The circumstances of his arrest, however, were . . . somewhat amusing? If that’s too much to say about a situation that could’ve resulted in someone’s injury or death, OK, that’s to much to say. But we can certainly say that the circumstances were . . . less than dignified.

According to Kevin Kietzman of Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Duffy was passed out, or at least asleep, in the drive-through at a Burger King. His foot was on the brake with the car in neutral. An employee reached into the car and put it in park and then they called the police. When Duffy heard the police sirens he woke up and rather clumsily tried to climb into the passenger seat and attempted to get one of the other customers nearby to climb into the driver’s seat, presumably to make it appear as though he wasn’t drunk behind the wheel. Needless to say the gambit was not successful. He did not have it his way at Burger King is what I’m saying.

Duffy is expected to go on 810 WHB this afternoon and read a statement, but he’s not going to take questions. That’s probably OK, because all of this sounds pretty self-explanatory by now.

