Joe Nathan to officially retire this Friday

Bob Nightengale reports that Joe Nathan will officially announce his retirement at a ceremony at Target Field this Friday evening.
It was pretty clear that Nathan, who was released by the Nationals early this season, was at the end of the line, but it’s nice that the Twins will give him a proper sendoff. Nathan pitched in Minnesota for seven seasons in his 16 year career, saving 260 games for the Twins and posting a fantastic ERA+ of 204 and striking out 10.9 batters per nine innings over that span. Following Tommy John surgery he lodged a couple of solid seasons in Texas before going on to Detroit before a second Tommy John surgery in early 2015 basically ended his career. He’d make shot stops in San Francisco and Chicago before signing a minor league deal with Washington.
In all, Nathan compiled a record of 64-34 with a 2.87 ERA (ERA+ 151) and 377 saves, which puts him at number eight on the all-time list, just behind Dennis Eckersley and just ahead of Jonathan Papelbon.
Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest, which we learned about a few hours ago, is — like all drunk driving incidents — a serious matter. The circumstances of his arrest, however, were . . . somewhat amusing? If that’s too much to say about a situation that could’ve resulted in someone’s injury or death, OK, that’s to much to say. But we can certainly say that the circumstances were . . . less than dignified.
According to Kevin Kietzman of Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Duffy was passed out, or at least asleep, in the drive-through at a Burger King. His foot was on the brake with the car in neutral. An employee reached into the car and put it in park and then they called the police. When Duffy heard the police sirens he woke up and rather clumsily tried to climb into the passenger seat and attempted to get one of the other customers nearby to climb into the driver’s seat, presumably to make it appear as though he wasn’t drunk behind the wheel. Needless to say the gambit was not successful. He did not have it his way at Burger King is what I’m saying.
Duffy is expected to go on 810 WHB this afternoon and read a statement, but he’s not going to take questions. That’s probably OK, because all of this sounds pretty self-explanatory by now.
Preliminary rosters were released for the Arizona Fall League today.The Arizona Fall League runs from October 10 through November 18. It’s a showcase and proving ground for baseball’s top talent, roughly 60% of which will make the major leagues.
Eleven of the top 100 prospects (as rated by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo) will be playing, including four of the top 20. Among those appearing this year are Nationals outfield prospect Victor Robles, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna and Indians catcher Francisco Mejia. Here’s the full rundown. The rosters will change in the next month or so, as some players will be added and perhaps some pulled back.
The Fall League is the best chance for anyone wanting to see baseball’s top prospects in one place. While I’ve never attended Fall League games, I’m told that it’s also simply one of the best overall baseball experiences around, as you’re seeing high-level play in excellent facilities that, unlike during Cactus League play, are rarely filled to capacity. The tickets remain extraordinarily inexpensive as well, which is also a rarity these days.
If you can make it to the Phoenix area in October, it’s definitely something to catch.