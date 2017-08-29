Freddie Freeman still bothered by wrist discomfort

This piece of news slipped through last week, but it’s still relevant. David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is still bothered by discomfort in his left wrist. Freeman went on the disabled list in mid-May with a fractured wrist and returned in early July. According to Freeman, his wrist is “probably about 80-85 percent.” He added, “I have lost a lot of strength.”

Freeman is hitless in his last four games and hasn’t homered in nearly two weeks. After posting a 1.209 OPS in 37 games leading up to the injury, Freeman has put up an .883 OPS– still plenty respectable — in 48 games since coming off of the DL.

It’s something for the 57-72 Braves to keep an eye on as they play out the final month of a lost season. According to Freeman, his doctor said he’ll need an offseason of rest before the wrist is back to normal.

