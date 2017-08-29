Blue Jays release Nori Aoki

The Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that the club granted outfielder Nori Aoki his unconditional release. He had been designated for assignment on Monday.

Aoki, 35, hit for surprising power in limited action for the Jays after being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline. In 34 plate appearances spanning 12 games, he batted .281/.294/.594 with three home runs and eight RBI.

If a contending club is interested in Aoki and wants him to be eligible for the postseason roster, he will need to be added by Thursday. Players acquired in September are not eligible for the postseason roster.

Follow @Baer_Bill