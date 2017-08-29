Blue Jays release Nori Aoki

The Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that the club granted outfielder Nori Aoki his unconditional release. He had been designated for assignment on Monday.
Aoki, 35, hit for surprising power in limited action for the Jays after being acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline. In 34 plate appearances spanning 12 games, he batted .281/.294/.594 with three home runs and eight RBI.
If a contending club is interested in Aoki and wants him to be eligible for the postseason roster, he will need to be added by Thursday. Players acquired in September are not eligible for the postseason roster.
The Mets posted their lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Reds and there’s something interesting: Jose Reyes is starting in left field. Coming into the 2017 season, Reyes had never played in the outfield. And coming into tonight, he had logged just one inning in the outfield this season, coming on May 13 against the Brewers when he moved into center field from shortstop amid a flurry of defensive changes. Even in the minors, Reyes logged only one inning in the outfield back in 2000 in rookie ball.
With a litany of injuries, the Mets have been forced to get creative. The club learned on Monday that Yoenis Cespedes would miss the rest of the season, opening up left field.
Reyes, 34, is batting .230/.293/.381 with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 433 plate appearances this season. While he hasn’t hit well, he has provided versatility, playing third base and second base along with shortstop. And now he’ll add left field to his resume.
This piece of news slipped through last week, but it’s still relevant. David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is still bothered by discomfort in his left wrist. Freeman went on the disabled list in mid-May with a fractured wrist and returned in early July. According to Freeman, his wrist is “probably about 80-85 percent.” He added, “I have lost a lot of strength.”
Freeman is hitless in his last four games and hasn’t homered in nearly two weeks. After posting a 1.209 OPS in 37 games leading up to the injury, Freeman has put up an .883 OPS– still plenty respectable — in 48 games since coming off of the DL.
It’s something for the 57-72 Braves to keep an eye on as they play out the final month of a lost season. According to Freeman, his doctor said he’ll need an offseason of rest before the wrist is back to normal.