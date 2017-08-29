Blue Jays call up Brett Anderson

The Toronto Blue Jays just announced that they have selected the contract of lefty Brett Anderson. He’ll make the start against the Boston Red Sox tonight.
Anderson signed with the Jays on August 14. Before that he made six starts for the Cubs earlier this season before landing on the disabled list with a lower back injury. The Cubs designated him for assignment on July 26.
It hasn’t been a good season for Anderson — he has a 8.18 ERA with a 16/12 K/BB ratio in 22 innings — but he’s presumably healthy now. Or at least as healthy as Brett Anderson can be. And regardless of his early season struggles, he’s good option for the Jays who have used 13 starting pitchers this year. Anderson is number 14.
Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest, which we learned about a few hours ago, is — like all drunk driving incidents — a serious matter. The circumstances of his arrest, however, were . . . somewhat amusing? If that’s too much to say about a situation that could’ve resulted in someone’s injury or death, OK, that’s to much to say. But we can certainly say that the circumstances were . . . less than dignified.
According to Kevin Kietzman of Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, Duffy was passed out, or at least asleep, in the drive-through at a Burger King. His foot was on the brake with the car in neutral. An employee reached into the car and put it in park and then they called the police. When Duffy heard the police sirens he woke up and rather clumsily tried to climb into the passenger seat and attempted to get one of the other customers nearby to climb into the driver’s seat, presumably to make it appear as though he wasn’t drunk behind the wheel. Needless to say the gambit was not successful. He did not have it his way at Burger King is what I’m saying.
Duffy is expected to go on 810 WHB this afternoon and read a statement, but he’s not going to take questions. That’s probably OK, because all of this sounds pretty self-explanatory by now.
Preliminary rosters were released for the Arizona Fall League today.The Arizona Fall League runs from October 10 through November 18. It’s a showcase and proving ground for baseball’s top talent, roughly 60% of which will make the major leagues.
Eleven of the top 100 prospects (as rated by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo) will be playing, including four of the top 20. Among those appearing this year are Nationals outfield prospect Victor Robles, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna and Indians catcher Francisco Mejia. Here’s the full rundown. The rosters will change in the next month or so, as some players will be added and perhaps some pulled back.
The Fall League is the best chance for anyone wanting to see baseball’s top prospects in one place. While I’ve never attended Fall League games, I’m told that it’s also simply one of the best overall baseball experiences around, as you’re seeing high-level play in excellent facilities that, unlike during Cactus League play, are rarely filled to capacity. The tickets remain extraordinarily inexpensive as well, which is also a rarity these days.
If you can make it to the Phoenix area in October, it’s definitely something to catch.