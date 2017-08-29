Arizona Fall League Rosters Announced

Preliminary rosters were released for the Arizona Fall League today.The Arizona Fall League runs from October 10 through November 18. It’s a showcase and proving ground for baseball’s top talent, roughly 60% of which will make the major leagues.

Eleven of the top 100 prospects (as rated by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo) will be playing, including four of the top 20. Among those appearing this year are Nationals outfield prospect Victor Robles, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna and Indians catcher Francisco Mejia. Here’s the full rundown. The rosters will change in the next month or so, as some players will be added and perhaps some pulled back.

The Fall League is the best chance for anyone wanting to see baseball’s top prospects in one place. While I’ve never attended Fall League games, I’m told that it’s also simply one of the best overall baseball experiences around, as you’re seeing high-level play in excellent facilities that, unlike during Cactus League play, are rarely filled to capacity. The tickets remain extraordinarily inexpensive as well, which is also a rarity these days.

If you can make it to the Phoenix area in October, it’s definitely something to catch.

