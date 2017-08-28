Yoenis Cespedes ruled out for the season, David Wright halts rehab

The Mets announced some depressing news on Monday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been ruled out for the rest of the season and third baseman David Wright has terminated his rehab assignment. Wright will be examined in New York later this week.

There was some good news. Matt Harvey will throw a bullpen on Tuesday in anticipation of being activated to start on Friday against the Astros. Noah Syndergaard long tossed on Monday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen on Wednesday.

Cespedes, 31, finishes the 2017 season batting .292/.352/.540 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 321 plate appearances. He landed on the disabled list on Saturday due to a strained left hamstring. The Mets estimated Cespedes would be out six weeks, which would encompass the remainder of the season.

Wright, 34, recently began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie, which gave many optimism he might get into the Mets’ lineup before the end of the season. That’s looking unlikely now as Wright said he has experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder. Wright hasn’t appeared in a major league game this year.

The Mets have Wright under contract through 2020, paying him a total of $47 million over the final three years. Cespedes, too, is inked through 2020 and will earn $87.5 million over the next three years.

