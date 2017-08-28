Yoenis Cespedes ruled out for the season, David Wright halts rehab

The Mets announced some depressing news on Monday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been ruled out for the rest of the season and third baseman David Wright has terminated his rehab assignment. Wright will be examined in New York later this week.
There was some good news. Matt Harvey will throw a bullpen on Tuesday in anticipation of being activated to start on Friday against the Astros. Noah Syndergaard long tossed on Monday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen on Wednesday.
Cespedes, 31, finishes the 2017 season batting .292/.352/.540 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 321 plate appearances. He landed on the disabled list on Saturday due to a strained left hamstring. The Mets estimated Cespedes would be out six weeks, which would encompass the remainder of the season.
Wright, 34, recently began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie, which gave many optimism he might get into the Mets’ lineup before the end of the season. That’s looking unlikely now as Wright said he has experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder. Wright hasn’t appeared in a major league game this year.
The Mets have Wright under contract through 2020, paying him a total of $47 million over the final three years. Cespedes, too, is inked through 2020 and will earn $87.5 million over the next three years.
Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell has been suspended four games for “disciplinary reasons,” Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It’s unclear exactly what Honeywell did to warrant the suspension.
Honeywell, 22, was taken by the Rays in the second round of the 2014 draft. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the Rays’ No. 1 prospect and No. 14 overall in baseball. The right-hander has spent most of his season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.80 ERA with a 147/31 K/BB ratio in 118 1/3 innings.
Honeywell is a potential promotion candidate when rosters expand on September 1. It is also unclear if his suspension impacts those chances.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler cleared revocable waivers. However, with the Marlins back in the Wild Card picture, a trade seems “all but out of the question.”
Ziegler, 37, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Marlins last December. He’s owed the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season and will earn $9 million next season. The side-winding right-hander is carrying a 4.61 ERA and a 22/14 K/BB ratio in 41 innings.
The Marlins have gone 17-8 in August. As a result, the club enters Monday’s action just 4.5 games behind the Rockies for the second NL Wild Card slot. As Ziegler is signed beyond this season, the Marlins don’t need to rush to trade the veteran reliever.