Royals shut out again, run scoreless innings streak to 43 innings

The Royals were shut out for the fourth consecutive game, suffering a 12-0 loss to the Rays on Monday night. They were defeated 12-0, 4-0, and 4-0 by the Indians over the weekend and were held scoreless in the final seven innings of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies as well.
In total, that’s 43 consecutive scoreless innings, which matches an American League record held by the 1913 St. Louis Browns. The major league record is 48 innings, set by the 1968 Cubs. The 1992 Cubs were the last team to get shut out in four consecutive games.
As mentioned yesterday, the Royals managed just 18 hits (only four went for extra bases, all doubles) and four walks in 27 innings against the Indians over the weekend. The Rays held them to two hits — both doubles by Lorenzo Cain — on Monday night.
The Royals have dropped five games in a row unsurprisingly. They’re 10 games behind the Indians in the AL Central and have dropped to three games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot in the American League.
Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar showed on Monday night why he’s still among the game’s best defensive players. With the Jays up 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Mookie Betts led off by drilling a 92 MPH two-seam fastball from Marcus Stroman into right-center field. Pillar gave chase and, as he has become known for doing, left his feet entirely to dive and make the catch before the ball hit the ground. Pillar’s momentum took him right into the fence.
We’ve seen some legendary grabs this season — Austin Jackson’s comes to mind — but this ranks right up there with the best of them.
The Mets announced some depressing news on Monday, Newsday’s Marc Carig reports. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been ruled out for the rest of the season and third baseman David Wright has terminated his rehab assignment. Wright will be examined in New York later this week.
There was some good news. Matt Harvey will throw a bullpen on Tuesday in anticipation of being activated to start on Friday against the Astros. Noah Syndergaard long tossed on Monday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen on Wednesday.
Cespedes, 31, finishes the 2017 season batting .292/.352/.540 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI in 321 plate appearances. He landed on the disabled list on Saturday due to a strained left hamstring. The Mets estimated Cespedes would be out six weeks, which would encompass the remainder of the season.
Wright, 34, recently began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie, which gave many optimism he might get into the Mets’ lineup before the end of the season. That’s looking unlikely now as Wright said he has experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder. Wright hasn’t appeared in a major league game this year.
The Mets have Wright under contract through 2020, paying him a total of $47 million over the final three years. Cespedes, too, is inked through 2020 and will earn $87.5 million over the next three years.