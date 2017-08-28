Royals shut out again, run scoreless innings streak to 43 innings

The Royals were shut out for the fourth consecutive game, suffering a 12-0 loss to the Rays on Monday night. They were defeated 12-0, 4-0, and 4-0 by the Indians over the weekend and were held scoreless in the final seven innings of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Rockies as well.

In total, that’s 43 consecutive scoreless innings, which matches an American League record held by the 1913 St. Louis Browns. The major league record is 48 innings, set by the 1968 Cubs. The 1992 Cubs were the last team to get shut out in four consecutive games.

As mentioned yesterday, the Royals managed just 18 hits (only four went for extra bases, all doubles) and four walks in 27 innings against the Indians over the weekend. The Rays held them to two hits — both doubles by Lorenzo Cain — on Monday night.

The Royals have dropped five games in a row unsurprisingly. They’re 10 games behind the Indians in the AL Central and have dropped to three games behind the Twins for the second Wild Card slot in the American League.

